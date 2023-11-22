Gators Volleyball Defeats South Carolina on Senior Day

The Florida Gators volleyball team took a 3-1 win over South Carolina in the Exactech Arena on Wednesday. The team celebrated Senior Day, as seniors Anna Dixon, AC Fitzpatrick, Elli Mckissock, Kennedy Muff, Nnedi Okammor and Sofia Victoria were recognized. Done in Four Sets one and two were all Gators (18-8, 10-7 SEC) when they handled the Gamecocks (10-16, 4-13) by taking aggressive leads in both sets taking the first 25-16 and the second 25-20. During set three, the Gamecocks were able to jump to a 9-4 lead. From there they had the momentum to take the set three win 25-22. But Florida rebounded to take the fourth game 25-17 to secure the win over the Gamecocks.

Gator freshman Kennedy Martin led the way offensively for the Gators with 26 kills in the match while AC Fitzpatrick chipped in with 14. Martin with her 26 kills becomes Florida’s all time leader in kills by a freshman as she now has 443 on the season. The Gators hit at a nice .341 clip for the match while holding the Gamecocks to a hitting percentage of just .168. Florida also served seven aces in the match.