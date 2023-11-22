The Three Man Race for the Heisman Trophy

Share Facebook

Twitter

As the regular season comes to an end Saturday, the candidates for the prestigious Heisman Trophy narrow.

While it is still any player’s award to win, the pool of candidates with the best shot at winning are three quarterbacks. Oregon’s Bo Nix, Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. and LSU’s Jayden Daniels will most likely travel to New York for the ceremony Dec. 9.

Bo Nix

If you were to tell an Auburn Tigers fan in 2020 that Bo Nix would be a contender for the Heisman, most would question your sanity. But Nix is playing like one of the best quarterbacks in the country and has carried his team to a 10-1 record. No. 6 Oregon has scored no less than 32 points in a game so far this season. Nix has contributed to 3,539 yards and 40 total touchdowns – Nix would have higher stats if it was not for his team dominating most of the teams the Ducks have faced.

In last week’s 49-13 win over Arizona State, Nix had six touchdowns in the first half alone. After leading the Ducks on the first drive in the second half, Nix sat the rest of the game. He has been nothing short of dominant for Oregon and is one win away from leading the Ducks to the last PAC-12 championship. If Nix wants to be the front-runner for the award, he must defeat Washington in the PAC-12 Championship if the Ducks make it.

NIX TO FRANKLIN AGAIN! 💪💪@oregonfootball is making it look easy 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/JeEhuZFrHQ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 18, 2023

Michael Penix Jr.

Everything Bo Nix has done for Oregon, Penix has done for No. 4 Washington. Penix has led his Huskies to an 11-0 record and a spot in the PAC-12 Championship Game. He has already beaten Oregon this season and has defeated three straight ranked opponents in Washington’s last three games.

While the Huskies have begun to rely on running back Dillon Johnson in recent weeks, Penix has been stellar. The QB has thrown for 3,695 yards and accounted for 33 touchdowns. His seven interceptions and not-so-great performance against Oregon State will be two factors used against Penix for the award.

Penix with a DIME to Odunze 🎯🎯🎯@UW_Football's offense is making it look easy in the rain pic.twitter.com/JQ1gWSHwKy — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 19, 2023

Penix’s road to the Heisman is reliant on his performance in the regular-season finale against Washington State, which has been underwhelming this season, and whoever the Huskies matchup with for the PAC-12 Championship.

Jayden Daniels

As it stands, Daniels is the favorite for the award and in recent weeks, the LSU quarterback has shown why. After the Tiger’s 42-28 defeat in Tuscaloosa, Daniels had back-to-back weeks of 500+ yards from scrimmage. In the Florida game alone, Daniels had 372 yards through the air and 234 yards on the ground while adding five total touchdowns.

Daniels leads the Tigers in both passing and rushing, combining for 4,591 yards and 46 touchdowns. The only games in which Daniels did not have 300+ yards from scrimmage are the Grambling and Army games. In both games, Daniels played in just the first half due to LSU winning by 30+.

51 yards for the TOUCHDOWN @JayD__5 is unreal 📺 SEC Network pic.twitter.com/QqrFz7Ps61 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 12, 2023

The reason why Daniels is not the overwhelming favorite for the Heisman is the fact that LSU is 8-3 with losses to every top-20 team it has faced this season. The LSU quarterback is looking to be the first Heisman winner to have their team lose multiple games since Lamar Jackson in 2016.

Which Transfer Quarterback Wins?

It is safe to say that all three players are having terrific seasons and any one of these players has a claim for the Heisman. But the fact that Daniels will not have another game after Saturday’s matchup against Texas A&M will sway off voters. The winner of the PAC-12 Championship might ultimately decide who takes home the award. If Oregon finds a way to get revenge on Washington, it will be hard to deny Bo Nix the Heisman in 2023.