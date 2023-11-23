Florida Men’s Basketball Team Takes Down Pittsburgh

Share Facebook

It may have been Thanksgiving Eve, but the Florida men’s basketball team decided to feast early.

On Wednesday night, Florida went into the Barclays Center and beat Pitt 86-71 in the NIT Season Tip-Off in Brooklyn, N.Y. Florida (4-1) is now 4-4 all-time against the Panthers (4-1).

Clayton Chaos

From getting little to no attention from big D1 basketball schools to leading the Orange & Blue offense, Walter Clayton Jr. is taking Gator Nation by storm.

The former Iona guard was an inferno against Pitt. He had 28 points, five rebounds and was 6 for 8 from beyond the arc. The Panthers led most of the first half before trailing 39-34 at intermission. However, in the second, Clayton’s three-point barrage would help Florida go on a 10-2 run that would give the Gators a dominant lead the rest of the way.

But this offensive display is nothing new. The 2023 MAAC Player of the Year has been on fire to start the season. In the game against FSU, Clayton dropped 19 points on the Seminoles. He leads the team in total points (86) and points per game (17.2). With the pivotal role he has played thus far, expect coach Todd Golden to look to the Lake Wales, Florida native to score the rock for the Gators.

Slamming Samuel

With star sophomore center Micah Handlogten leaving the game less than a minute in with an ankle injury, somebody had to fill in those shoes. Tyrese Samuel answered the call and did it with force.

The 6-foot-10 forward had a season-high 20 points against Pittsburgh. He dominated the inside with 10 boards, three blocks and three steals. One key moment in the Gators’ pull-away run was when Samuel went coast to coast and slammed it home. Additionally, he was the only player to get a double double in the game.

Pullin Up

Despite a slow first half scoring the basketball, Zyon Pullin showed out in his second game for Florida.

The graduate guard ended his night with 10 points, but the story of his game was the way he dished the ball. Pullin gave out eight assists with only one turnover. In just playing a couple of games, he has put up an impressive +/- of 30. The scoring will come, but efficient play will be crucial for the squad come conference play.

Up Next

The Gators will take on No.13 Baylor (5-0), which beat Oregon State 88-72 in Wednesday’s other semifinal, at 5:30 p.m. (ESPN, 98.1-FM, AM-850 WRUF) Friday in the event’s final.