Magic Beat Hornets 130-117 for 7th Straight Win

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Orlando Magic beat the Charlotte Hornets 130-17 on Sunday.

With the win, the Magic have now rattled off seven-straight wins. It is the Magic’s longest win streak since the franchise-record nine-game win streak which started on Dec. 23, 2010. Orlando’s current record is 12-5 and they hold the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference standings.

Franz Wagner and Cole Anthony finished the game with 30 points a piece. Paolo Banchero scored 27 points and finished with a team high eight assists.

For the Hornets, guard Lamelo Ball had to be helped off the court with an ankle injury in the second quarter. He left the game and did not return for the second half. Mikel Bridges lead Charlotte with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Terry Rozier played in his first game since Nov. 4 with a groin strain and finished with 22 points and nine assists.

Game Summary

In the first quarter, the Hornets closed it out with their biggest lead of the game. Gordon Hayward scored nine 0f his 10 in the quarter while going 3-for-4 from the floor, including a three-pointer. For the Magic, Jalen Suggs went of for 10 points in the quarter. He went 4-for-4 from the field including two three-pointers.

The second quarter saw the Hornets go six minutes with scoring only four points. This opened the door for Orlando to take a lead they wouldn’t relinquish for the rest of the game. Wagner lead the Magic in scoring with seven points. Ball would suffer an ankle injury with 2:26 left in the quarter. However, the Magic weren’t able to close out the game in this time. They went into the half leading by four points 61-57.

A little hook and Franz now has 22 PTS on a perfect 9/9 FGM 🔥 Hornets-Magic | Live on the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/Eufgrj0CD3 pic.twitter.com/dPhYJY35mk — NBA (@NBA) November 27, 2023

Even with the absence of Ball, the Hornets kept it close throughout the third quarter. Brandon Miller sunk two threes in the quarter. He finished with 20 points. The fourth quarter saw Charlotte go on another scoring drought. They had a stretch of almost five minutes where they scored four points again. This allowed the Magic to pull away with the lead and win.

Flip the M

The Orlando Magic are currently on a seven-game win-streak. This includes wins over the reigning NBA champion Denver Nuggets and current conference leading Boston Celtics in the In-Season Tournament. Banchero, the reigning rookie of the year, has scored 20 points in five straight games.

The Magic will go into this week hosting the Washington Wizards for two games before traveling to Brooklyn for a back-to-back on Saturday.