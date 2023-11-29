Texas A&M; Gators
The Gator women's basketball team huddles up in their matchup against the Vanderbilt Commodores back on Jan. 22. Photo courtesy of Emma Bissell.

Gators Women’s Basketball Set to Take on Georgia Tech

The Florida Gators are heading to Atlanta to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Wednesday at 5 p.m.  This will be Florida’s second time going up against Georgia Tech in program history.

Gators Off to Great Start

The Gators are starting off hot this season with a (5 -1) record.  They recently won the Baha Mar tournament in the Bahamas defeating Purdue and Colombia University.  Aliyah Matharu led the Gators to victory over Colombia, hitting clutch three-pointers in their final game of the tournament.  Matharu finished the game with 26 points.  The Gators made a statement to the SEC and the rest of the conferences that they aren’t playing around.  In the 2022-2023 season, the Gators finished with a (19-15) record.

Their only loss this season so far was against Florida State who is ranked No. 15.  They lost to the Seminoles 79-75.  Florida has many key players to help them reach the NCAA tournament if they stay on track and bring their A-game every night.  The Gator’s defense will need to improve if they want to succeed.  They’ve allowed 66 points per game.

Georgia Tech Starting Off Strong

Georgia is having an amazing start to the season with a (5-1) record.  The Yellow Jackets played in the Cancun Challenge tournament over Thanksgiving break winning one of the two games.  They lost their first game to Creighton University (57-46) and won their second game against the University of New Mexico (66-55).  This was the first time that Georgia Tech met these schools in program history.  For the Yellow Jackets Kayla Blackshear is leading in scoring averaging 17 points a game for Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets are looking to make the NCAA tournament as well.  In the 2022-2023 season, the Yellow Jackets went (13-17).  Georgia Tech has some great pieces to help them make a run to the tournament and end with a positive record this season.  The Yellow Jackets’ defense has been a big part of their game.  They’ve kept their opponents to 55 points per game.

