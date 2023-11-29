Saint Francis Girls Basketball Team Goes ‘Boom Boom’ against Cedar Key

Olivia Velardo November 29, 2023 High School Sports, St. Francis, St. Francis High School 4 Views

By Olivia Velardo and Camden Nolde

The Saint Francis Wolves defeated the visiting Cedar Key Sharks in a girls’ basketball game Tuesday, 64-43.

Dedication from the Wolves

Lexy Bhatia helped spark the Wolves (2-0) to a 26-13 lead in the first quarter.

As the second period began, Cedar Key coach Hannah Stone yelled at her players to “stay on her” as Lexy Bhatia sprinted down the court. 

Bhatia assisted her teammates’ scoring with precision passes. A pass from Bhatia to Allie Day resulted in the first points for the Wolves in the quarter.

Boom Boom

Each time Bhatia scored the public announcer declared “Boom Boom.” 

“I honestly have no clue as my coach just came up with it,” Bhatia said of the nickname. “I think it’s because I score a lot and it makes a boom sound when I shoot.” 

 

Bhatia scores again!

The Road Ahead for the Wolves

The Wolves have a lot to look forward to this season as they work together as a team to defeat host Countryside Christian starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Cedar Key (2-3) will host Chiefland at 6 p.m. Thursday.

 



Tags

About Olivia Velardo

Check Also

Saint Francis Advances In Playoffs After Cancellation

By Olivia Velardo and Camden Nolde Some miscommunication kept the Saint Francis Catholic Academy Wolves …

© 2023 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties