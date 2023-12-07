Florida Running Back Trevor Etienne Enters Transfer Portal

Share Facebook

Florida sophomore running back Trevor Etienne entered the NCAA transfer portal Thursday, he announced on social media.

Etienne’s Time as a Gator

Etienne was a member of coach Billy Napier’s inaugural recruiting class in 2022. Recruited out of Jennings High School in Louisiana, Etienne quickly emerged as one of the Gators’ most dynamic weapons on offense.

In his two seasons, Etienne tallied 1,472 rushing yards. In that time frame, only Montrell Johnson Jr. had more with 1,658 yards rushing. Etienne also found the end zone 14 times on the ground.

Try stopping 7… @Trevor_Etienne takes it to the house! Gators lead 14-13!#GoGators🐊 pic.twitter.com/QXk798JjFg — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) November 19, 2023

The running back also developed as a pass-catcher in the 2023 season. Catching only nine passes as a freshman, Etienne made 21 catches for 172 yards and a touchdown this year.

Etienne was also a valuable special teams player, returning 26 kicks for 645 yards.

Other Gators in the Portal

Following a disappointing 5-7 season, the Gators have seen 15 players enter the portal.

In addition to Etienne, edge rusher Princely Umanmielen will be one of the biggest losses to Florida.

The junior started all 12 games this season, and led the team in tackles-for-loss (11.5), sacks (7.0), and quarterback hurries (17). Umanmielen tallied 39 total tackles this year. Following his stellar season, Umanmielen was awarded the team’s Most Valuable Player award on the defensive side and named to the All-SEC second team.

I’m officially in the transfer portal — Max Brown (@mmax_23) December 4, 2023

Other prominent transfers include former five star safety Kamari Wilson, defensive lineman Chris McClellan and quarterback Max Brown.

Player Reactions

Both past and present Gator players have reacted to transfer news on social media.

Former Florida defensive lineman and national champion Steven Harris was particularly outspoken on twitter.

Man Welp please just please no Gators 4 life posts! Go be great man but this is a divorce 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️😫 https://t.co/OfRDh65hGY — Steven Harris #93 (@FAMOGANG365) December 7, 2023

Current Gators Johnson Jr. and defensive lineman Cam Jackson expressed support of Etienne’s decision.