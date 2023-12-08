Florida Women’s Basketball Set to Take on Tulsa

Share Facebook

The Florida Gators women’s basketball team takes on the University of Tulsa Golden Hurricanes Sunday. This is only the second time the two teams have faced each other. The Gators defeated the Golden Hurricanes 70-52 when the teams last played in 1983. This matchup will be the fifth of seven games in a row away from the O’Connell Center for the Gators. They are 3-1 in that stretch so far.

The Gators are off to a hot start this season. They are currently 6-2, with one of their losses coming at the hands of No. 20 Florida State. The Gators look to rebound from a contested loss to Marshall in which they fell 91-88.

Gators’ Keys Players

The Gators have a trio of seniors leading the way this season. Senior guard and Texas transfer Aliyah Matharu has been a star for Florida. She leads the team in points, assists and steals and is averaging over 19 points per game. Matharu scored her 1,000th collegiate career point against Marshall Saturday.

The Gators are also getting key contributions from senior center Ra Shaya Kyle. She leads the team in rebounds while averaging over 14 points per game. Senior guard Leilani Correa is averaging 13.6 points per game and leads the team in minutes played.

Trouble in Tulsa

The Golden Hurricanes have two juniors who are stealing the show. Junior forward Temira Poindexter is leading her team in points, averaging over 22 per game this season. The third-year player is having a breakout year with the Golden Hurricanes after having continuous success throughout her career. Poindexter also scored her 1,000th collegiate career point this season.

Junior guard Delanie Crawford is also having a career year with Tulsa. She is averaging over 18 points and six rebounds per game. Together, the duo scores over 50% of the team’s points. The Golden Hurricanes will rely on Poindexter and Crawford to keep up with a dominant Gators offense.

Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.