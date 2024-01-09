Michigan Crowned College Football Playoff National Champions

Share Facebook

It’s been 26 years, but the Michigan Wolverines have done it again. Michigan has claimed its 10th championship title in program history, following Monday night’s 34-13 victory over the Washington Huskies. A dominant win in the College Football Playoff National Championship game is just the storybook ending that the Wolverines sought to cap off a perfect 15-0 season under head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Harbaugh had the following to say during his opening statement following the win.

Wolverines on the Run

Michigan has showcased a dominant run game throughout the season, and this contest was no different. Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy completed just 10 of 18 passes and with the success on the ground it didn’t matter. Wolverines running back Blake Corum would set the tone, leading a run game that totaled a national championship game-record of 303 yards. Corum would total 134 yards of his own, along with two touchdowns in order to be crowned the offensive MVP of the game.

Meanwhile, fellow running back Donovan Edwards would tally two touchdowns of his own. Edwards would make an immediate impact. After finding a hole on the left side of the line of scrimmage, Edwards would find himself hurdling into the end zone on a 41-yard touchdown for an early 7-0 Michigan advantage.

https://twitter.com/espn/status/1744523417120846133

Washington would look to respond after a first-and-goal from the 10-yard line. However, the huskies were held to a field goal on their opening drive.

The Wolverines would continue to control the momentum, as Edwards ran in his second score of the night. The 46-yard touchdown would give Michigan a 14-3 first-quarter lead. Washington could not contain Michigan’s run game and would go three-and-out before a Wolverines field goal left the Huskies trailing 17-3. Now, Washington would respond with their only touchdown of the game. After forcing a turnover on downs, the Huskies would score on a three-yard connection between Michael Penix Jr. and Jalen McMillian for a 17-10 halftime deficit.

A Dominant Michigan Defense

Despite coming out of the locker room only down by one touchdown, Washington would fail to make a comeback in the second half. Michigan would hold the Huskies to just three points in the second, while tacking on two more touchdowns and a field goal of their own. Will Johnson would get things going in the second by intercepting Penix’s first pass. The play would name Johnson defensive MVP of the game.

Following, Corum would find the end zone on his first score of the night, a 12-yarder on second-and-7. Then, Penix threw his second interception of the night, which Mike Sainristil returned for 81 yards.

https://twitter.com/espn/status/1744569843800584496

Two plays later, Corum would punch in another touchdown as the Wolverines cruised to their first National Championship title since 1997. Undeterred by suspensions and a sign-stealing case, Michigan proved true to their season-long mantra of “Michigan vs. Everybody”.

Multiple rumors surrounding Harbaugh’s future continue to spread. When questioned about his future, Harbaugh responded, “I just want to enjoy this.”