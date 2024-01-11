No. 2 Gators Gymnastics Set to Open 2024 Season

Share Facebook

The preseason No. 2-ranked Florida gymnastics team is set to open its season Friday in the Exactech Arena. The Gators will host a quad against Fisk, George Washington and Talladega College. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the meet will start at 6:45.

2⃣0⃣2⃣4⃣ #Gators team pic! 📸 🐊🤸🏾‍♀️ in the @OConnellCenter Friday to begin season with quad meet for Equality Night! Single meet tickets on sale now

🎟️ https://t.co/6TbNZxceWI #GoGators | 🐊🤸🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/shxQCbg8de — Gators Gymnastics (@GatorsGym) January 8, 2024

Fisk

Fisk University is a highly ranked HBCU and the oldest institution of higher education in Nashville. It was the first HBCU to have a women’s gymnastics team (2023).

Fisk’s head coach, Corrinne Wright Tarver, is the first Black gymnast to win the NCAA all-around; she did so in 1989.

Last season, as far as SEC competition goes, Fisk did play away at Georgia in a battle of the Bulldogs. Fisk fell 196-190.

The countdown to season begins now ⏱🔥 The Blue v. gold Intrasquad was only a sneak peek of what we have in store for Season ✌🏽! pic.twitter.com/uU3zvUjcBY — Fisk University Gymnastics (@FiskUGymnastics) December 8, 2023

George Washington

George Washington brings a lot to the table with a No. 2 Eastern Atlantic Gymnastics League preseason ranking and 13 returners.

Four of those 13 are 2023 All-EAGL honorees in Kendall Whitman, Annaliese Silverman, Rachel Katz and Sarah Zois.

GWU won the EAGL Championship in 2022.

Talladega College

This meet will actually be Talladega’s program debut.

The Tornadoes inaugural roster consists of 11 freshman, two sophomores, one junior, one senior and one fifth-year senior.

Coach Aja Sims-Fletcher is an Alabama gymnastics alum.

Talladega will travel to compete against Fisk again Monday in Nashville.

2023 Gators

Florida made its 39th NCAA Championship appearance last season, finishing runner-up to Oklahoma.

The Gators swept their way to an SEC Championship, led by Kayla DiCello, Leanne Wong and, of course, Trinity Thomas.

Thomas, Florida’s all-time leader for event and all-around wins, will be with the team in a student assistant coach role for the 2024 season.

YOUR 2023 Female Athlete of the Year, Trinity Thomas! #GoGators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/Uwd7xszvAG — Ben Chase (@BenGChase) June 4, 2023

2024 Gators

Florida is coming in with high expectations considering the way last season ended. And considering the fact the 17-member roster includes six returning All-Americans.

The roster also includes six freshman whom make up the program’s second-highest incoming class ever. Gators coach Jenny Rowland spoke on the six signees and what they’re going to bring to the table for this team early on:

They’ll open SEC play Jan. 19 at Auburn.

The SEC Championships are scheduled for March 23 in New Orleans.