No. 2 Gators Gymnastics Set to Open 2024 Season

The preseason No. 2-ranked Florida gymnastics team is set to open its season Friday in the Exactech Arena. The Gators will host a quad against Fisk, George Washington and Talladega College. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the meet will start at 6:45.
2⃣0⃣2⃣4⃣ #Gators team pic! 📸
🐊🤸🏾♀️ in the @OConnellCenter Friday to begin season with quad meet for Equality Night!
Single meet tickets on sale now
🎟️ https://t.co/6TbNZxceWI #GoGators | 🐊🤸🏾♀️ pic.twitter.com/shxQCbg8de
— Gators Gymnastics (@GatorsGym) January 8, 2024
Fisk
Fisk University is a highly ranked HBCU and the oldest institution of higher education in Nashville. It was the first HBCU to have a women’s gymnastics team (2023).
Fisk’s head coach, Corrinne Wright Tarver, is the first Black gymnast to win the NCAA all-around; she did so in 1989.
Last season, as far as SEC competition goes, Fisk did play away at Georgia in a battle of the Bulldogs. Fisk fell 196-190.
The countdown to season begins now ⏱🔥
The Blue v. gold Intrasquad was only a sneak peek of what we have in store for Season ✌🏽! pic.twitter.com/uU3zvUjcBY
— Fisk University Gymnastics (@FiskUGymnastics) December 8, 2023
George Washington
George Washington brings a lot to the table with a No. 2 Eastern Atlantic Gymnastics League preseason ranking and 13 returners.
Four of those 13 are 2023 All-EAGL honorees in Kendall Whitman, Annaliese Silverman, Rachel Katz and Sarah Zois.
GWU won the EAGL Championship in 2022.
Fiery and fierce— it’s meet week 🔥#WeUniteWeElevate #RaiseHigh pic.twitter.com/zG9fbbcsZ8
— GW Gymnastics (@GW_Gymnastics) January 8, 2024
Talladega College
This meet will actually be Talladega’s program debut.
The Tornadoes inaugural roster consists of 11 freshman, two sophomores, one junior, one senior and one fifth-year senior.
Coach Aja Sims-Fletcher is an Alabama gymnastics alum.
Talladega will travel to compete against Fisk again Monday in Nashville.
2023 Gators
Florida made its 39th NCAA Championship appearance last season, finishing runner-up to Oklahoma.
The Gators swept their way to an SEC Championship, led by Kayla DiCello, Leanne Wong and, of course, Trinity Thomas.
Thomas, Florida’s all-time leader for event and all-around wins, will be with the team in a student assistant coach role for the 2024 season.
YOUR 2023 Female Athlete of the Year, Trinity Thomas! #GoGators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/Uwd7xszvAG
— Ben Chase (@BenGChase) June 4, 2023
2024 Gators
Florida is coming in with high expectations considering the way last season ended. And considering the fact the 17-member roster includes six returning All-Americans.
The roster also includes six freshman whom make up the program’s second-highest incoming class ever. Gators coach Jenny Rowland spoke on the six signees and what they’re going to bring to the table for this team early on:
They’ll open SEC play Jan. 19 at Auburn.
When and where to tune in during 2⃣0⃣2⃣4⃣ #Gators season!
📺💻📱🖥️
🔗 https://t.co/zAdGQuXsYB#GoGators | 🐊🤸♀️| @SECNetwork pic.twitter.com/afonTkhmqu
— Gators Gymnastics (@GatorsGym) December 14, 2023
The SEC Championships are scheduled for March 23 in New Orleans.