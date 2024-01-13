Gators Gymnastics Dominates in Season Opener

Share Facebook

Florida Gators gymnastics kicked off its season Friday night with a dominating 197.100 win over Fisk, George Washington and Talladega College at the O’Connell Center. Equality Night marked the program debut for Talladega.

Fisk was the first Historically Black College and Universities program to add women’s gymnastics in 2023, with Talladega becoming the second this season.

Florida coach Jenny Rowland commented on the importance of the increasing diversity in gymnastics.

Friday’s meet also marked the first competition in five years for Florida without Trinity Thomas as an athlete. Now an assistant coach, Thomas looked on proudly from the sideline. Freshman Anya Pilgrim noted that Thomas is a big inspiration.

Let the Season Begin

Florida started the competition on the vault, with Fisk was on bars, George Washington on the floor and Talladega on beam. Meanwhile, the sellout crowd roared with excitement for the 2024 Gators gymnastics season to begin.

Three freshmen made their collegiate meet debut in rotation one. Skylar Draser started things for the Gators with a 9.850. Pilgrim added a 9.875 to the Gators’ score, along with Danie Ferris with a 9.825. Veterans Leanne Wong (9.875), Sloane Blakely (9.825) and Bri Edwards (9.850) finished out the first rotation.

https://twitter.com/GatorsGym/status/1745963306660372544

On the beam, Talladega’s Sidnei Heubach posted a 9.400 to put the Tornadoes on the board. A slight scare for their first meet when freshman Morgan Swaby came off the beam (8.850). Alondra Maldonado finished strong with a 9.775.

For Fisk, junior Alyssa Wiggins started with a 9.525. Wiggins, Ciniah Rosby, Sydney Smith and Kiara Richmon all had scores of 9.500 or higher. The high score of the rotation for the Bulldogs came from Morgan Price (9.850).

On floor, senior Payton Lynch put George Washington on the board with a 9.775. Kasey Burke and Marlee York had back-to-back 9.575s. Kendall Whitman capped off the first event with a solid 9.875.

After the first rotation, Florida took the lead 49.275 over George Washington (48.500), Fisk (48.075) and Talladega (47.150).

Rotation Two

The second rotation saw the Gators on the bars, Fisk on the beam, George Washington on vault and Talladega on floor.

Gabby Disidore’s Florida debut came on the bars when she posted a 9.825. A big step forward on the landing gave Blakely a 9.575 before senior Victoria Nguyen added a strong 9.850. Pilgrim proved her consistency with another 9.875.

that mood when you start your collegiate career 🙌 🔸@gabby_disidore on bars with a 9.825! #GoGators | #WeChomp pic.twitter.com/90OLmrpDm3 — Gators Gymnastics (@GatorsGym) January 13, 2024

Nerves seemed to get the better of Alyssa Arana when she came off the bars twice (8.450). Thankfully, she recovered with her teammates rallied around her.

Wiggins started on the beam with a 9.600 for Fisk. Two strong performances from Aliyah Reed-Hammon (9.800) and Price (9.875) helped the Bulldogs increase their total to 96.625.

George Washington had a solid vault rotation with two 9.850s (Rachel Katz, Whitman) and a 9.775 from Sarah Zois. The Revolutionaries held second place heading into rotation three (97.450).

Talladega’s Alondra Maldonado had the crowd clapping along to her floor routine, posting a 9.825 for the Tornadoes.

Florida maintained its lead after the second rotation with a 98.225 total.

Almost Perfection

The Gators mounted the beam for the third rotation. George Washington was on bars, Talladega on vault and Fisk took the floor.

Draser’s clean beam routine earned her a 9.875. Two solid routines from Pilgrim (9.850) and Morgan Hurd (9.800) piled on.

Ellie Lazzari gave a stellar performance, posting a 9.975. The crowd voiced its disappointment in the routine not resulting in a perfect 10.0.

Wong added a powerful 9.925 to close out the rotation for Florida.

Fisk’s floor performance saw two high scores from Alyssa Wiggins (9.550) and Morgan Price (9.600)

Swinging around on the bars, Anneliese Silverman (9.700) and Delaney DeHaan (9.775) delivered solid scores for the Revolutionaries.

As for Talladega, three scores were above 9.500, with a high from Krystin Johnson (9.650).

Heading into the final rotation, the Gators led 147.650 over George Washington (145.375), Fisk (142.950) and Talladega (142.375).

Fourth and Final

For rotation four, the Gators took the floor. Talladega was on bars, Fisk on vault and George Washington on beam.

Lori Brubach was first up for Florida, earning a career-high 9.875. Fans were electric when she stuck her second tumbling pass.

Back-to-back 9.925s came from Pilgrim and Nguyen. Pilgrim was all smiles and looked a bit shocked at her score.

Morgan Hurd earned a career high score on floor of 9.875 to round out the night.

Over on the beam, George Washington had its best rotation of the night. Five out of six scores were a 9.800 or higher, resulting in a beam score of 49.175.

Talladega rounded out the night with a high score on bars from Kiora Peart-Williams (9.425).

On vault, Aniyah Taylor and Price were the stars for the Bulldogs. Taylor posted a 9.725 followed by 9.700 from Price.

The Gators dominated in their season opener claiming first place (197.100) over George Washington (194.550), Fisk (189.950) and Talladega (187.750).

Rowland said she’s confident in the foundation the team set in the first match.

Fourteen Florida gymnasts competed, including five freshmen. This was the most freshmen to compete for the Gators since the 2004 NCAA Super Six team final.

Ellie Lazzari commented on the new faces competing for the Gators.

Event Titles

The Gators swept the event titles. Anya Pilgrim and Victoria Nguyen tied for the floor title (9.925). Ellie Lazzari took the beam (9.975). Pilgrim also took the bars (9.875) and tied with Leanne Wong for the vault (9.875). Pilgrim made program history with her all-around score of 39.525, the highest all- around score for a Gator freshman in their collegiate debut.

Rowland noted her favorite part of Pilgrim’s performance was that she competed the way she trains.

. @anyapilgrim's all-around score sets the highest AA score for a Gator freshman in their first meet ever💥#GoGators | #WeChomp pic.twitter.com/9c2OU14aKu — Gators Gymnastics (@GatorsGym) January 13, 2024

The Gators will face the No. 11 Auburn Tigers on the road Jan. 19.