Magic Set to Take on 76ers in Orlando

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Orlando Magic begin a three-game home stand Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Kia Center. The 76ers come with the second-best record in the East. Additionally, the Magic look to spoil Philadelphia’s three-game win streak and improve their record at home to 14-5.

Through the midway point of the season, the Magic stand at 22-19, second in the Southeast Division and sixth in the Eastern Conference.

In their last matchup, the Magic fell to the 76ers at home 112-92. Without their anchor in Joel Embiid, the 76ers defense stepped up and held the Magic to a rough shooting night, shooting 39.2% from the field and 27.3% from 3. Though, Embiid is set to play in Friday’s matchup.

Opposite Anchors

Friday’s game will feature heavyweights on both ends of the court. The Magic come in as the sixth-best ranked defense in terms of points allowed, while the 76ers are sixth in offensive scoring. Orlando looks to slow down Embiid, who is averaging 35.1 points per game, a career high. They’ll lean on their two bigs in Goga Bitadze and Jonathan Isaac who’ll be getting the main assignment in defending Embiid.

Despite the loss to the Hawks Wednesday, Bitadze hopes to capitalize on his strong performance where he totaled 10 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

Goga Bitadze thru three quarters at ATL: 10 PTS

10 REB*

3 AST

5-8 FG

2 BLK

*7 OFF REB https://t.co/55ZA2cT4rG pic.twitter.com/IwIlKBwRVp — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) January 18, 2024

Starts on Offense

Leading the offense for Orlando is Paolo Banchero, who leads the team in multiple offensive categories. He’ll go up against a tough defender in Tobias Harris. Orlando will also rely on Jalen Suggs in the backcourt to generate momentum with Tyrese Maxey on the opposite side. If Orlando can dig in early on the defensive end, their offense could heat up early and pull out a impressive win over Philadelphia.

Paolo since Christmas: 26.7 PPG

7.7 RPG

5.8 APG Top 5 in PTS + REB + AST in that stretch. https://t.co/CwqYYiPEqp — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 16, 2024

Up Next

After Orlando’s contest with the 76ers, the Magic welcome their in-state rival the Miami Heat Sunday before taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers Monday.