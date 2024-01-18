Magic Runs Out as Dejounte Murray Nails Buzzer-Beater

Share Facebook

The Orlando Magic fell to the Atlanta Hawks 106-104 on Wednesday after Dejounte Murray hit a game winning buzzer-beater. The Magic have now dropped four of their last five games. The Magic take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday at home.

Dejounte Murray Calls Game

Paolo Banchero ended his stellar 26-point performance last night with a game-tying three-pointer with less than nine seconds remaining. With only one possession left, the Hawks’ Dejounte Murray dribbled the ball up the court and nailed a 17-foot jump shot as time expired. Murray finished off the game with 26 points of his own.

Despite the loss, Paolo Banchero continues to shine for the Magic. He averages 23 points per game and leads the team in points, rebounds and assists. The 21-year-old is in his sophomore season and continues to cement himself as a star in Orlando.

Tough Stretch Ahead for the Magic

Following their loss to Atlanta, the Magic have lost four of their last five games and seven of their last 10. After holding as high as the No. 2 seed in the eastern conference this season, they have slipped to No. 8 after Wednesday’s loss. At the halfway point in the season, the Magic will need to turn things around if they want to avoid the play-in tournament or miss the playoffs.

The Magic have tough three-game stretch upcoming. They play the 76ers on Friday, Heat on Sunday and Cavaliers on Monday. They have the chance to prove they are true contenders by defeating three of the eastern conference’s most formidable opponents. The Magic proved they could win consistently when they won nine games in a row earlier in the season. They will need another hot streak to establish themselves as a top team in the eastern conference.