Photo Gallery: P.K. Yonge at Buchholz

January 19, 2024
Buchholz defeated P.K. Yonge 52-48 in a high school boys basketball game Thursday at the Bobcats’ gym.
The Bobcats improved to 11-7 on the season and will play at Eastside (3-12) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
The Blue Wave dropped to 8-10 and will also play at Eastside, but for a 7:30 p.m. contest Saturday.
