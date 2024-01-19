Buchholz's Jamison McTureous takes a shot Thursday against P.K. Yonge. [Lee Ann Anderson/WRUF]

Photo Gallery: P.K. Yonge at Buchholz

January 19, 2024

Buchholz defeated P.K. Yonge 52-48 in a high school boys basketball game Thursday at the Bobcats’ gym.

The Bobcats improved to 11-7 on the season and will play at Eastside (3-12) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The Blue Wave dropped to 8-10 and will also play at Eastside, but for a 7:30 p.m. contest Saturday.

