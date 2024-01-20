Gators Gymnastics Ekes Out Win At Auburn Tigers

Share Facebook

No. 7 Florida earns its first SEC gymnastics win of the season Friday by defeating the 12th-ranked Auburn Tigers 197.325-197.025.

Neck and Neck

The Gators (4-0, 1-0 SEC) started the night on the uneven bars while Auburn (1-4, 0-2) took on the vault event in front of a sold-out home crowd of 9,121.

The freshman Gabby Disidore kicked things off for Florida. Disidore set the standard with an impressive 9.875 on the first attempt.

Junior Sloane Blakely followed strength with strength by posting a 9.825.

Senior Victoria Nguyen and junior Anya Pilgrim posted scores of 9.850 and 9.900, respectively.

Freshman Skylar Draser scored the lowest point total of 9.775

Closing out the event for the Gators was the ever-impressive Leanne Wong. The junior continued her stint of excellence, posting an event high of 9.950. Wong was a stumble away from a perfect 10.

Over on the vault, Auburn kept pace with the Gators in total score almost exactly.

Junior Sophia Groth instantaneously catapulted the energy on the Auburn squad. Groth tied her career high on the event with a 9.900, sticking the landing with ease and minimal movement.

ICYMI: Sophia Groth tied a career high with this vault!#WarEagle pic.twitter.com/gjcrGJSbQ7 — Auburn Gymnastics (@AuburnGym) January 19, 2024

The Gators were able to establish a slim lead, 49.400 to 49.100, after first rotation.

Florida Extends the Lead… Slightly

Florida took to the vault in the second rotation, hoping to build on a strong performance on the asymmetric bars.

Nguyen begun things with a strong 9.825, providing consistency for this elite Gators gymnastics squad.

Pilgrim followed by just missing the 9.900 mark, nonetheless impressing the fans with a quality 9.875.

The Gators looked for improvement from Draser, who unfortunately could not outdo her teammates. Draser recorded a 9.800 flat.

Wong earned an impressive 9.850 following a beautifully stuck landing, and junior Bri Edwards, ever so slightly outdid Wong recording a 9.875.

Danie Ferris closed things out for the Gators by posting the lowest score with a 9.725.

Gabby McLaughlin continued to apply the heat for the Tigers to keep the Gators on their toes. McLaughlin tied her career best with a score of 9.875. Cassie Stevens closed out the second rotation for the Tigers, recording a 9.875.

The Razor-Sharp Battle Continues

Moving onto the second half of the meet, Florida begun rotation three on the floor while Auburn tackled the beam.

Lori Brubach encapsulated near perfection on the first floor routine of the night. The sophomore set the Gators up for success, recording an impressive 9.900.

Victoria Nguyen and Ellie Lazzari came up big for the Gators following Brubach’s performance. Nguyen posted an impressive 9.900 with Lazzari just missing that mark by putting up 9.850.

Sloane Blakely recorded the lowest score of the event for Florida, posting a 9.825.

Junior Morgan Hurd matched her collegiate best for the second consecutive week in posting a 9.875.

Leanne Wong closed things out on the floor doing what she does best – being the best. She scored the highest for UF, just missing out on perfection with a 9.950.

An astounding three Tigers tied or recorded their season best in the beam routine. Olivia Hollingsworth scored a 9.850, matching her season high. Cassie Stevens and McLaughlin recorded a 9.900 and a 9.950, respectively, both achieving new beam bests on the season.

The Gators were still maintaining a marginal lead over the Tigers after three rotations.

BEAM: Cassie Stevens with a season high 9.900!#WarEagle pic.twitter.com/4Y32NMZcjc — Auburn Gymnastics (@AuburnGym) January 20, 2024

The Gators Close the Show

Florida ended the night on the beam, while Auburn looked to mount a comeback on the floor.

Draser, Lazzari and Hurd went back-to-back-to-back to kick things off for the Gators. Draser earned a 9.850, Lazzari scored one point lower with a 9.750 and Hurd settled in between the two with a 9.825.

Blakely and Wong matched each others performances, both putting up a 9.875. Nguyen record a slightly lower score of 9.800.

Auburn had one last chance to take a lead, and that chance came on the floor.

Aria Brusch set the Tigers on the right track by tying her career best at 9.900.

Julianne Huff set Auburn back when she wasn’t able to break the 9.800 mark, recording a 9.750.

The next three Tigers all at least tied their season bests in scores for the floor. McLaughlin put up near perfection and a career floor best with 9.925, Groth tied her season high with a 9.900 and Stevens ties her season high matching McLaughlin’s 9.925.

Hollingsworth closed the show for the Tigers putting up a 9.900.

Event Titles

Auburn’s Groth earned the highest score on the vault for the night with a 9.900, Wong earned the uneven bars title by recording a 9.950. The Gators’ McLaughlin took the beam title with another 9.950 and Wong earned her second title of the night on the floor with another 9.950. Wong took home the all-around title with a total score of 39.625, the eighth highest all-around score of 2024.

Looking Ahead

It’s Alumni Night on Jan. 26 for Florida against Alabama (4-0, 1-0) at 6:45 p.m. on the SEC Network.