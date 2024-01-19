J.C. Deacon Talks Gators Men’s Golf Spring Season

Share Facebook

The Florida Gators men’s golf team will begin their spring season at the Pablo Creek Collegiate Cup Monday in Jacksonville.

Head coach J.C. Deacon discussed what’s to come and is excited to coach a talented team.

2023 Season Overview

After the Gators won the 2023 NCAA National Championship, it left a positive impact and opened up new opportunities for the team. One opportunity was competing in the East Lake Cup in October 2023. Florida competed with the top four previous National Champions.

While Deacon said it was the best year of his life, it was also the longest. He said he enjoyed having a December break.

In the fall season, Deacon said he wasn’t too happy with his team’s mindset after winning a national title. Coaches use it to remind players that this is a new season, a new team and they need to work just as hard as the players did last year to want it, he said.

What’s to come

The Gators lost its top three players from last year’s lineup in Yuxin Lin, Ricky Castillo and Fred Biondi. Moreover, Biondi won the 2023 NCAA Individual National Champion.

Despite having three big gaps to fill, Deacon had positive feedback on what’s to come.

Deacon said he is still learning himself how to navigate with new players and teach them the team’s culture, but is excited for the new season. He highlighted key players including fifth year John DuBois and sophomore Matthew Kress. Kress went from the fifth player in the lineup to their top player, he said.

Positive Outlook

Deacon said he has a supporting staff to assist him through the upcoming season.

Assistant coach Dudley Hart is a former Gator and four-time All-American. He helped lead the Gator program to their fifth National Championship in 2023. Hart now enters his third season with Florida, and will continue to do anything he can for the team. Deacon said he has helped them go from good to great.

The Gators start the season in Jacksonville, Monday. In the morning, the team will participate in alternate shot to learn the course and play as a team. In the afternoon, they face seven singles matches.