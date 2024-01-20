UF's Aiden Kim serves the ball during his doubles match Friday against North Florida at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex. [Valentina Sarmiento/WRUF]

Gator Men’s Tennis Sweeps Citadel

Adrian Carmona January 20, 2024 Feature Sports News, Gators Sports, Gators Tennis, Tennis 25 Views

The Florida men’s tennis team went 7-0 versus the Citadel Bulldogs in their first match of Friday’s double-header.

Doubles

The Gators opened up Friday’s match with two doubles wins.

The star freshman pair of Aiden Kim and Jeremy Jin dominated their match with a 6-1 victory against Hayden Shoemake and Sebastian Kamieniecki.

Adhithya Ganesan and Tanapatt Nirundorn took care of business, winning their match 6-3 and securing the doubles point for Florida.

Singles

Number 57 ranked Kim continued to excel in his match, dominating the first set 6-0, and after winning the second set 6-3, he secured Florida’s first singles win of the day.

Graduate student JanMagnus Johnson dominated his match with a 6-0, 6-2 rout. Johnson did not lose a game until the third game of the second set.

A 6-4, 6-2 win from freshman Henry Jefferson gave the Gators their fourth singles win, which secured the victory for Florida overall.

The teams agreed to finish the rest of the singles matches.

Freshman Jeremy Jin dominated took a comfortable lead in his first set with a 6-2 win. After being tied 4-4 in the second, how would go on to win the next two games to secure the victory 6-2, 6-4.

Ganesan won the first set of his match 6-4. He comfortably won his second set 6-2 to close it out.

UF’s Jeremy Jin prepares to strike the ball during Friday’s singles match against North Florida at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex.
[Valentina Sarmiento/WRUF]
Freshman Kevin Edengren went into tiebreaker in his first set. After being up 5-3, he would lose three straight games and find himself in a 6-5 deficit. However, the set was far from over as tied the game, sending it to tiebreaker.

Edengren won the tiebreaker 7-5 to earn the first set win. He cruised through the second set with a 6-2 win to secure another Florida singles win.

The Gators won all of their matches in straight sets to secure a dominant 7-0 sweep of the Bulldogs.

What’s Next

The Gators will take on the SMU Mustangs Sunday at noon at the Alfred A. Rings Tennis Complex.

Tags

About Adrian Carmona

