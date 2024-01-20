Gator Men’s Tennis Sweeps Citadel

Share Facebook

The Florida men’s tennis team went 7-0 versus the Citadel Bulldogs in their first match of Friday’s double-header.

🧹🧹🧹 Last three decisions make it 7-0 against the Citadel pic.twitter.com/LsMF20yGrg — Gators Men's Tennis (@GatorsMTN) January 20, 2024

Doubles

The Gators opened up Friday’s match with two doubles wins.

The star freshman pair of Aiden Kim and Jeremy Jin dominated their match with a 6-1 victory against Hayden Shoemake and Sebastian Kamieniecki.

Adhithya Ganesan and Tanapatt Nirundorn took care of business, winning their match 6-3 and securing the doubles point for Florida.

That's a wrap on Doubles! Kim/Jin (UF) def. Shoemake/Kamieniecki (CIT), 6-1

Nirundorn/Ganesan (UF) def. Cariov/Bagwell (CIT), 6-3 UF takes a 1-0 lead in the Match! pic.twitter.com/bmTavPp4at — Gators Men's Tennis (@GatorsMTN) January 19, 2024

Singles

Number 57 ranked Kim continued to excel in his match, dominating the first set 6-0, and after winning the second set 6-3, he secured Florida’s first singles win of the day.

Graduate student JanMagnus Johnson dominated his match with a 6-0, 6-2 rout. Johnson did not lose a game until the third game of the second set.

Magnus adds to the lead! Johnson def. Bagwell, 6-0 6-2 UF up 3-0 pic.twitter.com/dPHcZgJP76 — Gators Men's Tennis (@GatorsMTN) January 19, 2024

A 6-4, 6-2 win from freshman Henry Jefferson gave the Gators their fourth singles win, which secured the victory for Florida overall.

King Henry for the win! 👑 Jefferson (UF) def. Minnich (CIT), 6-4 6-2 UF seals the win, 4-0 pic.twitter.com/Fkrr935BIg — Gators Men's Tennis (@GatorsMTN) January 19, 2024

The teams agreed to finish the rest of the singles matches.

Freshman Jeremy Jin dominated took a comfortable lead in his first set with a 6-2 win. After being tied 4-4 in the second, how would go on to win the next two games to secure the victory 6-2, 6-4.

Ganesan won the first set of his match 6-4. He comfortably won his second set 6-2 to close it out.

Freshman Kevin Edengren went into tiebreaker in his first set. After being up 5-3, he would lose three straight games and find himself in a 6-5 deficit. However, the set was far from over as tied the game, sending it to tiebreaker.

Edengren won the tiebreaker 7-5 to earn the first set win. He cruised through the second set with a 6-2 win to secure another Florida singles win.

The Gators won all of their matches in straight sets to secure a dominant 7-0 sweep of the Bulldogs.

What’s Next

The Gators will take on the SMU Mustangs Sunday at noon at the Alfred A. Rings Tennis Complex.