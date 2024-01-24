Jan 19, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) reacts after making basket against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

New-Look Heat Set to Host Grizzlies

Jada Ross January 24, 2024 Miami Heat, NBA 54 Views

The Miami Heat are set to play at home against the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday night at 7:30.

Miami Looks to End Losing Streak

The Heat are coming in with a 24-19 record, while the Grizzlies are 16-27. However, the Grizzlies are riding a high after their close win against the Raptors on Monday.

Only half-way through the season, the Heat are currently 6th in the Eastern Conference, while the Grizzlies are 13th in the Western Conference. However, after losing three of their games last week, the Heat are looking for a way to get out of their slump.

Out With the Old, In With the New

A new addition to the team may be exactly what the Heat need.

Yesterday, the Miami Heat traded Kyle Lowry to the Charlotte Hornets for 6-foot-1 guard Terry Rozier. Rozier is set to play in the Heat’s game tonight. He will rep number 3 for the Heat. While Miami is sad to see Lowry go, they spared no time welcoming Rozier to the Heat family.

Rozier is 29 and at the prime of his career. Last season, he played in 63 games, scoring an average of 21.1 points per game, 5.1 assists, 1.2 steals and 4.3 rebounds.

Scoring Success

Despite their losses, the Heat are scoring well compared to other players in the NBA.

After the trade, Miami currently has four players scoring over 20 points per game. Additionally, Miami is the only team in the NBA to have four players with this score.

Jimmy Butler averages 21.1 points per game, Bam Adebayo with 21.5 and Tyler Herro with 22.

Terry Rozier has the highest of the four players with a 23.2 point average. 

Excluding Rozier, Adebayo and Butler lead the team in stats. Adebayo leads the team in points (21.5), rebounds (10.5) and blocks (0.9). Jimmy Butler leads in assists (4.4) and steals (1.1). 

 

Up Next

After tonight’s game, Miami will take on the Celtics Thursday night. The Grizzlies won’t play until Friday against the Orlando Magic.

Tags

About Jada Ross

Check Also

Dejounte Murray

Magic Runs Out as Dejounte Murray Nails Buzzer-Beater

The Orlando Magic fell to the Atlanta Hawks 106-104 on Wednesday after Dejounte Murray hit …

© 2024 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties