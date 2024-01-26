Lightning Players Record Milestones in Defeat of Coyotes

Share Facebook

The Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Arizona Coyotes 6-3 Thursday, earning their sixth straight victory at home. Multiple players recorded new milestones in the matchup for the Lightning.

Win Streak at Home

Tampa Bay’s six-game win streak at home dates back to the end of December. The Lightning were last defeated at Amalie Arena Dec. 30 by the New York Rangers and have only fallen three times since then.

Offensive Milestones

With his goal and two assists Thursday, Nikita Kucherov is now leading the NHL with 83 points, surpassing Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche.

Leading the Tampa Bay franchise, Steven Stamkos recorded the 1,100th point of his career on the assist to Kucherov.

HE'S DONE IT AGAIN. ⚡️ Your franchise points leader, ladies and gents. pic.twitter.com/xtB1TVNYm3 — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) January 26, 2024

Mitchel Chaffee scored his first career goal in the NHL after being called up Wednesday. Fellow rookie Maxwell “Max” Crozier scored his second career point in the NHL by recording the assist.

“With what Chaffee went through last year and recovering from surgery, I thought he really deserves to be up here, and I thought he played great,” Crozier said.

The Lightning’s offense dominated all three periods with a 37-20 shot advantage over Arizona.

A Strong Defense Against a Struggling Offense

Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy recorded 17 saves and only allowed three goals in 60 minutes.

Arizona has now lost eight of its last 12, and is struggling to pull out a victory. The Coyotes are now sixth in the central division of the Western Conference.

Up Next

Tampa Bay looks ahead to Saturday night’s matchup against the New Jersey Devils. The Lightning and the Devils last met Jan. 11 in an overtime battle, and Tampa Bay came out with a 4-3 victory at home. New Jersey is coming off of a 3-2 loss on the road against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Puck drop against the Devils is at 7 p.m., while the Coyotes will play the Hurricanes in Carolina Saturday.