Tampa Bay Lightning Defeat Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 Behind Kucherov Hat-Trick

The Tampa Bay Lightning (25-18-5) took down the Philadelphia Flyers (25-17-6) 6-3 on the back of Nikita Kucherov’s three-goal game.

The Lightning have now won six of their last seven games, while the Flyers have dropped three straight contests.

Kucherov Stays Hot for the Tampa Bay Lightning

Ten-year veteran Nikita Kucherov recorded his fifth career hat trick on Tuesday. It was his first since Jan. 11, 2022, against the Buffalo Sabres.

Kucherov scored bask-to-back goals during two power plays in the second period. In the final minute of the game, Kucherov scored an empty net goal to complete the hat trick and secure the 6-3 victory.

Kucherov moved into first place in the NHL with 80 points on the season following the stellar performance. With 30 goals this early in the season, Kucherov is on pace to set a new career high. His current season best is 41, set back in the 2018-19 season. His scoring outburst can partly be attributed to the number of shots he’s taking each night, as he is averaging a career-high 4.2 shots per game.

30 goals on the season for Kuch and it's only January 🫣 pic.twitter.com/Vs4M2U1URf — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) January 24, 2024

Maxwell Crozier Tallies First NHL Point

Although Kucherov stole the show, Maxwell Crozier scored his first NHL point in his fifth game for the Tampa Bay Lightning. The rookie from Providence assisted Brayden Point on his goal for the first score of the game.

Crozier picks up his first @NHL point! Congrats, Max. 👏 pic.twitter.com/HzTQ6HpCaW — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) January 24, 2024

Andrei Vasilevskiy Getting Back in Rhythm

Andrei Vasilevskiy had himself a night against the Flyers in net. The ten-year veteran finished with 29 saves on 32 shots against.

Vasilevskiy currently ranks 30th in the league in total saves with 611 and 31st in total goals against with 67.

ACCESS DENIED ⛔️ pic.twitter.com/uPsDHm0jq5 — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) January 24, 2024

What’s Next for the Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lighting will head back home Thursday night to take on the Arizona Coyotes.

Tampa Bay will look to continue their hot streak and stay in contention for the top seed in the Atlantic Division.