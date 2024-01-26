Pat Dooley’s High Five: Gators Need These To Get Dance Invite

Florida’s win over Mississippi State on Wednesday night was important, but as we know from the previous two seasons, big wins don’t necessarily lead to NCAA tournament appearances.

The win did elevate Florida in the metrics whether it be NET Ranking or KenPom, the two that matter most.

But Florida still has a lot of work to do. Here are the High Five’s games Florida need s to win the rest of the way:

Georgia on Saturday

The Bulldogs don’t have great metrics, so you can’t afford a home loss to Mike White’s team. You could say that about any home game against a team with bad numbers, but – as you know – this one is personal as well.

At Texas A&M, Feb. 3

Even though the Aggies are on the bubble, too, they have the most Quad 1 wins of any SEC team.

Auburn, Feb. 10

Just no storming the court, OK? You Rowdies did that two years ago. I don’t have to say act like you’ve been there before because it is kind of obvious.

At Alabama, Feb. 21

Even if the Tide has a couple of losses to add to a 13-6 record, the NET is going to be really high (currently seventh).

At South Carolina, March 2

You saw that game Tuesday night? It will be a battle. Let me point out Florida doesn’t have to win all of these games, but they need to win some of them. I didn’t include “at Kentucky” because they aren’t winning there.

WRUF.com sports columnist Pat Dooley can be heard on “The Tailgate” along with Jeff Cardozo from 4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday on 98.1-FM/AM-850 WRUF.