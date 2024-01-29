Buchholz Prevails Against Eastside in Girls Basketball

Share Facebook

By Liz Fernandez and Jauntre’ Gray

The Buchholz Bobcats defeated the Eastside Rams, 41-35, in a high school girls basketball game Wednesday.

Honoring Senior ‘Cats

Buchholz (10-7) started the evening by honoring its two seniors, Kaylynn Perry and Kamryn Harper, at the Bobcats gym. The team and families celebrated the players’ contributions to the program.

Tonight we’re honoring Lady Bobcats Seniors— # 2 Kaylynn Perry and # 11 Kamryn Harper. pic.twitter.com/NZY1ZUtOJy — Liz Fernandez (@lizxfernandez) January 24, 2024

Taking Early Lead

Both teams were neck-and-neck throughout the first quarter. However, the Bobcats finished with an early lead with the help of their 5-foot-10 starting guard Jamison Cardwell, who made seven out of the nine points accumulated in the quarter, while the Rams scored 6 points.

The Bobcats had just come off a road trip with two losses against Hawthorne and Jacksonville Bishop Kenny and were looking to end that streak early. The Rams (12-7) were coming off winning five consecutive games on the road.

Buchholz led the Rams 23-8 at the halftime break.

Fire in Second Half

In the second half, the Bobcats continued to dominate the court with Cardwell taking charge. The stands and players were fired up during the last quarters, while the Rams started to make a comeback and tried to keep their streak alive. The third quarter ended with the Bobcats owning an 11 point lead.

Cardwell directed her team throughout the night, scoring 16 points, her third consecutive game where she scored a third of the Bobcats’ total points.

Up Next

The Bobcats close their regular season with a home game against the West Port Wolf Pack (12-9) at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The Rams finish their regular season with a 6 p.m. home game Tuesday against Santa Fe (6-8) and a 6 p.m. game Thursday at Newberry (13-6).