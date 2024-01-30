No. 5 Tennessee Men’s Basketball takes on South Carolina

Share Facebook

The Tennessee Volunteers are ranked No. 5 in the nation, but the South Carolina Gamecocks are looking for an upset. In a battle of the defenses, both teams are looking to limit the opposition’s offense and continue their respective win streaks as NCAA’s March Madness steadily approaches. The game starts tonight at 6:30 in Thompson–Boling Arena in Knoxville.

Tennessee

Tennessee has the advantage going into the game tonight. Since January of 2017, they have won every home game against the Gamecocks. Their defense shuts down other teams this season, allowing only 66.1 points per game.

Two players, Dalton Knecht and Santiago Vescovi, will be instrumental to a Vols win.

Knecht, the senior guard, has racked up accomplishments as a fifth-year. Since 2010, he is the fifth SEC player with four 32-point games in one season. He’s also the career points-per-game leader for active players in the SEC.

However, his last few games prove why the Vols team has dominated NCAA men’s basketball. In the last five games, he’s scored 160 points. Over the last four games, he’s averaged 17.6 points per half.

Vescovi, the senior guard, has proven why he earned Preseason First Team All-SEC status. Since he first arrived on the Vols team in 2020, the team has been 58-9 at home. On Jan. 2, he became the fourth player since 2004 to score 1,400 points with 500 rebounds and 400 assists.

Both players need to be locked in for the Tennessee team to add to their four-game win streak.

DK 🤝 CLo Dalton Knecht is the first SEC player to score 32+ points three times over a 4-game span since Chris Lofton in Dec. 2006 pic.twitter.com/MjkEiXQoLL — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) January 30, 2024

South Carolina

South Carolina looks to add to their three-game streak in the game against Tennessee. Similar to the Vols, the Gamecocks have the No. 1 scoring defense in the SEC, limiting their opponents to 64.5 points per game.

Ta’Lon Cooper, the senior guard, has continued to succeed at the collegiate level. In the SEC, he is third in assists per game. He’s also No. 8 in the assist-to-turnover ratio in the nation. On Jan. 23, he tied his 20 point-game career high.

Meechie Johnson, the junior guard, has ensured the team’s success in the SEC. In the last two seasons, the team has a record of 8-2 in games where Johnson puts up 20 or more points. In field goal percentage and free-throw percentage, he’s reached career-highs this year with 41.9% and 82.1% respectively.

Collin Murray-Boyles, the freshman forward, has continued to succeed in his transition from high school. He started his first game against Arkansas, totaling 11 points and two assists. In four out of the five games that Murray-Boyles played, the Gamecocks won.

While the Gamecocks are the underdog, they have the talent to walk out of Knoxville with a win.