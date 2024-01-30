Aug 27, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins designated hitter Jorge Soler (12) circles the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Washington Nationals during the third inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

MLB: Coveted Free Agents Still Available

bfreidkes1 January 30, 2024 MLB 4 Views

Major League Baseball still has some coveted free agents left on the market, as pitchers and catchers are set to report. With MLB set to commence its season on March 28, it’s rather interesting on why the market still has top talent available. It’s been a slow offseason, and given the remaining free agents left, it makes sense.

The Big Signings

The Los Angeles Dodgers have made headlines this offseason for signing sensational two-way player Shohei Ohtani and reeling in Yoshinobu Yamamoto, surpassing $1 billion spent this offseason. Ohtani, coming off another MVP season, had his eyes set on the Dodgers. And it seemed inevitable that he would land a massive contract.

After the Dodgers inked Ohtani to a 10-year, $700 million contract, they followed by signing Japanese phenom Yamamoto to a 12-year deal worth $325 million. The rich get richer as the Dodgers are favorites to win the 2024 World Series and are hoping to bring a trophy home for the first time since 2020.

Who’s Left On the Free Agent Market?

Tuesday morning, the Toronto Blue Jays made their first splash off the offseason bringing in versatile veteran Justin Turner, who has the flexibility to play around the infield and DH. Turner signed a one-year deal worth $13 million.

On the contrary, the market is still moving slow, and there are players yet to sign.  SP Blake Snell, OF Cody Bellinger, OF Jorge Soler, 3B Matt Chapman and DH J.D. Martinez to a name a few.

Price Tag

The price tag some of the remaining players are seeking is astronomically high.

Starting Pitcher Blake Snell who is coming off a Cy Young, requested a nine-year, $270 million dollar contract, making his AAV $30 million. Given that hefty price tag, only the New York Yankees made an offer to Snell; however, not the asking price he so desires. Bellinger is another great example — an outfielder who was MLB’s Comeback Player of the Year and is also seeking top dollar. Highly regarded agent Scott Boras has his typical tactics and client propaganda.

Spring Training

Pitchers and catchers are set to report as early as Feb. 9. Shortly after, a full team workout will follow. The season embarks on March 28, and it’s very possible that the remaining free agents report later than expected.

