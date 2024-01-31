Alabama, Georgia Meet On Hardwood

Share Facebook

The Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the Georgia Bulldogs Wednesday night in Athens, GA.

Tide’s Past Week

The Crimson Tide had two games at home this past week, winning both. They currently lead the SEC with a 6-1 record, 14-6 overall. Mark Sears earned SEC Player of the Week honors on Monday after averaging 21.5 points over the course of Alabama’s wins against LSU and Auburn.

Georgia Looking to Bounce Back

Georgia is coming off a 102-98 overtime loss against the Florida Gators on Saturday. The Bulldogs trailed by as many as 21 points in the second half but put together a big run in the final minutes of regulation. Georgia went on a 12-3 run to tie the game, 85-85, but was unable to get a shot attempt on the team’s final possession, instead settling for overtime. The Bulldogs did not lead once throughout the afternoon and could not keep the momentum in overtime, falling to the Gators for the ninth consecutive time. Guard RJ Melendez put up 35 points, a new career high and the most points for any Georgia scorer this season.

RJ Melendez set a career high on Saturday with 35 points. #GoDawgs | @MelendezRamses pic.twitter.com/8uKdf9S8zR — Georgia Basketball (@UGABasketball) January 29, 2024

Last Wednesday, Georgia beat LSU, 68-66, at home. The Bulldogs are 14-6 overall and 4-3 in the SEC this season. Mike White’s team is hoping to get some consistency moving forward, having not won back-to-back games since Jan. 6 and Jan. 10.

Wednesday’s Matchup

Both teams have been playing well recently, with Alabama re-entering the AP Poll this past week, coming in at 24.

Other than their recent win against LSU, the Bulldogs beat South Carolina 74-69 on January 16th. South Carolina is 18-3, 6-2 in the SEC, only half a game behind the Tide.

The last time Alabama and Georgia played was February 18th, 2023, when the Tide won by a large margin, 108-59. Alabama was the No. 1 team in the country during the last meeting between the two.

Wednesday will likely be a different story, especially given Georgia’s 11-1 home record. The Bulldogs should be a good test for the Crimson Tide as any SEC conference game is always a competitive fight.

Alabama and Georgia tip off Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m.