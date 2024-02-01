SEC Basketball is Heating Up

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball team is 7-1 in the SEC after they beat the Georgia Bulldogs 85-76 on Wednesday.

Mark Sears was a key factor for Alabama as he shot 60% from three and led his team with 23 points, five rebounds and five assist.

The real downfall for Georgia (14-7, 4-4 SEC) were turnovers. The Bulldogs struggled to handle the ball, by having a total of 19 turnovers compared to Alabama’s nine. Georgia is now tied in wins and losses at four and four in the SEC.

Alabama (15-6) will be looking to continue their three game win streak Saturday against Mississippi State (14-7, 3-5). Georgia is also looking to bounce back against South Carolina (18-3, 6-2) after back to back losses.

Auburn Crushes Vanderbilt

It is no surprise the Auburn Tigers (17-4, 6-2) blew out Vanderbilt (5-15, 0-7) on Wednesday, 81-54. It all really came down to shooting percentages. The Tigers shot 44.4% from the field on 63 shots while the Commodores shot 26.8% on fewer attempts at 56 shots.

The main contributors to the win were Jaylin Williams and Johni Broome. The two combined for 37 points, eight assists and 13 rebounds while both shooting 60% from the field.

Auburn is heading up against Ole Miss (18-3, 5-3) on Saturday and Vanderbilt will compete in hopes of getting their first conference win against Missouri (8-13, 0-8).

The Razorbacks Beat The Missouri Tigers

Arkansas (11-10, 2-6) bounced back after its loss to Kentucky by beating Missouri 91-84 Wednesday. Tramon Mark and Makhi Mitchell were the main factors for Arkansas.

Both players shot efficiently from the field at 61.5%. Mark had 22 points, four rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Mitchell had 19 points, 14 rebounds and shot 75% from the free throw line.

Stay on the lookout for Tamar Bates, though, as he scored 29 for the Tigers (8-13, 0-8) with an impressive shooting percentage of 50%.

Up next for the Razorbacks is their matchup versus LSU on Saturday, while Missouri takes on Vanderbilt.