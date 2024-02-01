Heat
Heat Snap Cold Streak, Beat Kings 115-106

The Miami Heat finally broke their seven-game losing streak on Wednesday in a 115-106 win over the Sacramento Kings. The losing streak was the longest for the Heat since the 2007-2008 season, when the team dropped 15 straight games.

Game Recap

Jimmy Butler led the pack with his third straight 20-plus-points game. He dropped 31 points, shooting 10-of-14 from the field, seven rebounds, and six assists.

Additionally, Josh Richardson scored a season-high 24 points. Richardson also added five rebounds, and three assists. Richardson was 6-of-10 from the three-point line. Tyler Herro was another double-figure scorer with 14 points of his own. Bam Adebayo finished with a double-double. He had 16 points and 11 rebounds. Adebayo moved past Chris Bosh into the fifth place spot on the franchise career scoring list.

As for Sacramento, Keegan Murray led the Kings with 33 points. Murray was 12-of-18 from the field and 7-of-11 from the three-point line. Domantas Sabonis added a triple double with 19 points, 17 rebounds, and 13 assists.

Down 18 during the second quarter, Sacramento went on a 24-10 run, getting within four at the half. Leading 59-55, Miami acquired their first halftime lead in nine games. At the half, Richardson led all first-half Miami scorers with 16 points. The Heat were then up 90-84 going into the fourth quarter, cruising ahead until the final buzzer.

Miami shot 50% from the field, 46.4% from the three-point line and set a season high 38 assists on 42 baskets. Sacramento shot 44.1% from the field and 30% from the three-point line.

The Heat’s record now stands at 25-23. The Kings move to 27-19.

Looking Forward

Next, the Heat hope to streak in the opposite direction, taking on the Washington Wizards on Friday at 7:00 p.m. EST. The Heat have met the Wizards once before this season and won 124-117 at home. The Wizards are coming into this matchup with a record of 9-38, coming off a 125-109 loss to the Clippers on Wednesday. The Wizards have now won only three of their 22 home games this season.

