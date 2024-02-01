Heat Snap Cold Streak, Beat Kings 115-106

Share Facebook

The Miami Heat finally broke their seven-game losing streak on Wednesday in a 115-106 win over the Sacramento Kings. The losing streak was the longest for the Heat since the 2007-2008 season, when the team dropped 15 straight games.

Back to our regularly scheduled programming. pic.twitter.com/92oJ8jEOzJ — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 1, 2024

Game Recap

Jimmy Butler led the pack with his third straight 20-plus-points game. He dropped 31 points, shooting 10-of-14 from the field, seven rebounds, and six assists.

Jimmy ignited our offense with 31 points on 10/14 shooting 👌 pic.twitter.com/MG7LEmVCDu — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 1, 2024

Additionally, Josh Richardson scored a season-high 24 points. Richardson also added five rebounds, and three assists. Richardson was 6-of-10 from the three-point line. Tyler Herro was another double-figure scorer with 14 points of his own. Bam Adebayo finished with a double-double. He had 16 points and 11 rebounds. Adebayo moved past Chris Bosh into the fifth place spot on the franchise career scoring list.

Have a game, J-Rich 🔥 Big spark off the bench in Q2 plus a season-high in points (24) and triples (6) pic.twitter.com/Ic1AQ053p5 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 1, 2024

As for Sacramento, Keegan Murray led the Kings with 33 points. Murray was 12-of-18 from the field and 7-of-11 from the three-point line. Domantas Sabonis added a triple double with 19 points, 17 rebounds, and 13 assists.

Down 18 during the second quarter, Sacramento went on a 24-10 run, getting within four at the half. Leading 59-55, Miami acquired their first halftime lead in nine games. At the half, Richardson led all first-half Miami scorers with 16 points. The Heat were then up 90-84 going into the fourth quarter, cruising ahead until the final buzzer.

Miami shot 50% from the field, 46.4% from the three-point line and set a season high 38 assists on 42 baskets. Sacramento shot 44.1% from the field and 30% from the three-point line.

The Heat’s record now stands at 25-23. The Kings move to 27-19.

Looking Forward

Next, the Heat hope to streak in the opposite direction, taking on the Washington Wizards on Friday at 7:00 p.m. EST. The Heat have met the Wizards once before this season and won 124-117 at home. The Wizards are coming into this matchup with a record of 9-38, coming off a 125-109 loss to the Clippers on Wednesday. The Wizards have now won only three of their 22 home games this season.