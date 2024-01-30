Miami Heat Outplayed by the Phoenix Suns at Home

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Miami Heat have now lost seven straight games after losing to the Phoenix Suns 118-105 on Monday.

Late push fell short pic.twitter.com/Y9L941j9jn — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 30, 2024

Kevin Durant, Bradely Beal and Devin Booker combined for 61 points, 31 rebounds and 24 assists.

Although Miami’s starters outscored Phoenix’s 75-70, the Suns bench outscored the Heat 48-30. Shooting guard Eric Gordon dropped the most points for the Suns, scoring 23. He also dished five assists, grabbed four rebounds, blocked two shots and earned three steels. Drew Eubanks and Josh Okogie contributed with 11 points each.

Everything seemed to click for Phoenix. Miami wasn’t as lucky.

Bam Adebayo struggled to get anything going offensively, going 3-9 and scoring just eight points. He did well defensively though grabbing 11 defensive rebounds, blocking three shots and stealing the ball once.

Bam Adebayo BLOCKS Devin Booker back to Phoenix 😤 pic.twitter.com/1rJVwi9qso — JJJMuse (@JaimeJaquezMuse) January 30, 2024

Off the bench, Miami continued to struggle. Kevin Love and Jaime Jaquez Jr. went 0-4 and 0-6 respectively. The pair combined for just six points, five rebounds and one assist. Also, Duncan Robinson played just four minutes as he exited the game early due to illness. He missed his only shot and recorded two fouls.

The Heat shot a poor 39.3% from the field, way under their 46.1% for the season.

One positive the Heat can take from the loss is their 100% shooting from the free throw line. Nine players contributed to Miami going 25-25 from the charity stripe.

Up Next for Miami Heat

Road Kings 🟣🔦

W (GSW)

W (DAL)

W (MEM) Defensive Player of the Game presented by @PhoongLawCorp pic.twitter.com/nK6BUSwwuo — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) January 30, 2024

The Miami Heat will face the (27-18) Sacramento Kings at home on Wednesday. While the Heat are in terrible form, the Kings have won their last four games. Sacramento is coming off of a 103-94 win against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. The Kings are currently fifth in the Western Conference standings, five games behind Minnesota.

Monday was the last time the Heat and Phoenix will meet in the 2023-24 regular season. The Suns took the series winning both games.