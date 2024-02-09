Pat Dooley’s High Five: No Place Like Home For These Gators

We know Florida won’t finish unbeaten at home this year thanks to Kentucky (the Gators did get the Wildcats back).

How you play at home has a lot to do with how you finish and where you play in the postseason. Certainly, with the home schedule Florida has remaining starting with Auburn on Saturday, not losing serve at home is going to be important to this bubble team.

The High Five takes a look at the last five Florida teams that did not lose a game at home:

2013-14: 17-0

This team also became the first team to go 18-0 in the SEC and made it all the way to the Final Four.

2012-13: 15-0

These Gators had quite a year with an SEC crown, a trip to the SEC final and three wins in the NCAA tournament before Louisville and Rick Pitino got in the way.

2006-07: 18-0

It was pretty rare when this team lost anywhere, as the Gators won the SEC, won the tournament without trailing and won the national title for the second consecutive year.

1993-94: 13-0

They were called “Team Find-A-Way” and one reason they made it to the NCAA tournament is they won their home games. These guys made history with the school’s first Final Four appearance.

1960-61: 8-0

See how difficult it is to go unbeaten? Schedules were a little different then and Florida played a stretch of four straight road games. Those Gators finished fourth in the SEC.