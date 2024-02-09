NBA Trade Deadline: Things Looking Up for Philadelphia and New York

The 2024 NBA trade deadline arrived Thursday with less fanfare than usual.

No rebuilds were kickstarted and no true superstars were moved.

But with that being said, the league’s power dynamic could be shifted by what went on during the trade deadline.

Here’s a look at the most significant moves from the deadline and what they mean for the NBA.

Buddy Hield to Philadelphia

welcome to Philly, Buddy Hield! pic.twitter.com/EtjeS7CPvn — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 9, 2024

Indiana Pacers shooting guard Buddy Hield was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers for shooting guard Furkan Korkmaz, power forward Marcus Morris Sr. and three second-round draft picks.

This move is absolutely huge for the Sixers for two reasons.

One, Hield massively improves a Philly squad that struggles to space the floor and shoot 3-pointers. The 76ers rank 27th in the NBA in made 3-pointers this season, and Hield shoots 40.1% from 3-point range on 7.7 attempts per game in his career.

Two, this trade means that Philly believes star big man Joel Embiid will be back for the playoffs. His surgically repaired left knee could heal faster than what was originally anticipated. Getting Hield is a win-now move, and Philadelphia can move forward with confidence that this is the year they can defeat their second-round demons.

PJ Washington to Dallas

The Dallas Mavericks traded for Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington and two-second round picks. In exchange, the Hornets received shooting guard Seth Curry, power forward Grant Williams and a 2027 first-round draft pick.

The Mavs reportedly wanted to get Williams out of town just as badly as they wanted to get Washington.

The Mavs were 'determined to get out of the Grant Williams business, says @espn_macmahon: “They gave up a 2030 swap for Grant Williams and then dumped him as soon as they possibly could — which they were determined to dump him. Not just about getting PJ Washington. They wanted… pic.twitter.com/l2YzQB6dtz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 9, 2024

In theory, giving up a defensive stopper in Williams is awful for Dallas, which has a porous defense as it stands. But Williams’ demeanor was problematic enough to overshadow that potential issue.

Washington is a good fit offensively for the Mavericks, as he can drive and score alongside star guards Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

But giving up Williams, a good shooter in Curry and a first-round pick for him was a hefty price to pay, and one Dallas may regret. Charlotte, a bad team that needs to continue their rebuild, should feel excited about this move.

Bojan Bogdanovic to New York

The New York Knicks acquired guards Bojan Bogdanović and Alec Burks from the Detroit Pistons for Ryan Arcidiacono, Malachi Flynn, Evan Fournier, Quentin Grimes and two second-round picks.

In short, this one looks like a success for the Knicks.

Getting Burks, a reliable ball-handler and scorer, as well as Bogdanović, who has been a monster from 3-point land this season, boosts New York’s stock exponentially going into the postseason.

NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins loved how this trade solved the problems created from New York’s previous deal for forward OG Anunoby.

And it is possible that none of the pieces the team gave up will genuinely hurt them. This move is confusing from Detroit’s perspective. But from New York’s perspective, this could be the decision that takes their team to the next level.

Patrick Beverly to Milwaukee

Welcome to Milwaukee, Patrick Beverley! pic.twitter.com/TDweTErfyQ — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 9, 2024

The Milwaukee Bucks sent guard Patrick Beverley to the Philadelphia 76ers for guard Cameron Payne and a second-round pick.

The Bucks’ defense has been significantly worse this season than last, as new acquisition Damian Lillard is somewhat of a defensive liability.

Getting Beverley is a step in the right direction for Milwaukee. He is aging, but is still an effective perimeter defender who can limit the effectiveness of opposing guards.

Payne may be weak defensively, but for Philadelphia, that doesn’t really matter. He is efficient on floaters and 3-point shots, and the Sixers will take all the offensive help they can get with Joel Embiid sidelined.

Overall, this trade should have positive implications for both sides.

Gordon Hayward to Oklahoma City

The Oklahoma City Thunder secured Charlotte Hornets veteran forward Gordon Hayward. In return, the Hornets got Dāvis Bertāns, Tre Mann, Vasilije Micić and draft compensation.

Hayward is 33 with an injury history, but can definitely move the needle offensively for Oklahoma City.

Losing Mann’s wiggle and Micić’s scoring off the bench could sting the Thunder. However, Hayward can create and score the basketball late in games.

ESPN’s Zach Lowe loves Hayward’s fit offensively for the Thunder.

For a team like the Thunder, a top seed in the Western Conference and looking to take advantage of that position, Hayward is a good get and the kind of player who could help the team close out playoff games.