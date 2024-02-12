Chiefs Cementing Themselves as a Dynasty

Share Facebook

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers to win their third Super Bowl in five years and have now won back-to-back Super Bowls. Many are asking: Are the Chiefs a Dynasty?

Andy Reid-Mahomes Era

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are the first team since the 2003-04 New England Patriots to win back-to-back Super Bowls. Tom Brady led the Patriots to wins over the Carolina Panthers in 2003 and Philadelphia Eagles in 2004.

Since taking over the Chiefs in 2013, head coach Andy Reid has taken Kansas City to six consecutive AFC Championship Games and four Super Bowl appearances, winning three. And Mahomes has been by his side the whole time. This compares to the 2001-2018 New England Patriots dynasty where Bill Belichick and Tom Brady led the team to nine Super Bowl appearances, winning six.

After the team’s exciting overtime win, Reid discussed the Chiefs ‘dynasty status.

Kansas City is already thinking about a three-peat, which would be the first team ever to accomplish such a feat. In tight end Travis Kelce‘s passionate postgame speech, he expressed his thoughts going into next season.

“How bout it,” Kelce said. “We get a chance to do it three times in a row. How do you get excited for that, baby. You go party in Las Vegas then get back to it.”

Adversity filled season

Kansas City’s season had its fair share of ups and downs. They finished their season 11-6, the worst regular season record in the Mahomes era. Mahomes also played his first postseason road game. In the Super Bowl, the Chiefs rallied from a double-digit deficit to defeat San Francisco.

Mahomes finished the game with 333 yards, two touchdowns and set a Super Bowl record with 66 rushing yards by a quarterback. He emphasized how difficult the road was to get to this point.

Dynasty Status

The Chiefs’ third Super Bowl in five years further adds to the argument that Kansas City could be considered a dynasty. Mahomes is only 28 years old and has plenty of career left. Mahomes and Reid are halfway to the Brady-Belichick dynasty of winning six Super Bowls during their time together. Both have made it clear they aren’t done yet.