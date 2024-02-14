Heat Top Bucks Despite Missing Stars

Share Facebook

The Miami Heat took on the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, with the Heat prevailing 123-97.

Miami Dominates Opening Half Despite Injuries

With Jimmy Butler on a leave of absence because of a family member’s death, the Heat needed people to step up to fill that role. Terry Rozier and Josh Richardson were out with a sprained knee and dislocated right shoulder, respectively.

Despite the injuries, Miami got off to a quick start thanks to their sharp shooting. Nikola Jovic went 3-3 on three-pointers to open the game.

Niko HOOPIN’ 🔥 3-3 from beyond the arc to start pic.twitter.com/bQ5TDxCvcd — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 14, 2024

Overall, Miami went 12-for-21 from beyond the arc in the first half, with Duncan Robinson bring responsible for four of them. The 12 first-half triples are the most in a single half for the Heat this season.

Miami led 69-52 at the midway point and never looked back.

4 starters in double-digits.

Season-high for triples in a half with 12.

Firing on all cylinders. pic.twitter.com/fHnVjJS19g — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 14, 2024

Heat Pull Away from Bucks in Second Half

The Heat did not let up in the second half. The Bucks worked their way back to within nine points in the third quarter, 79-70, but that was as close as they got. Miami finished the third quarter on a 19-6 run spanning over the quarter’s final seven minutes.

Jovic finished with a career-high 24 points in his return to the starting lineup. He had only played three minutes since January 27 entering Tuesday.

Robinson finished with 23 points including six three-pointers. Bam Adebayo picked up his second triple-double of the season, finishing with 16 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. Kevin Love and Tyler Herro chipped in with 19 points apiece.

#HEATWin final – Miami 123, Milwaukee 97 🔥 Jović: 24pts (game-high), 7reb, 3ast, 5 3PM

🔥 D. Robinson: 23pts, 5ast, 3reb, 6 3PM

🔥 Love: 19pts, 8reb, 3ast, 5 3PM

🔥 Herro: 19pts, 5asts & 3rebs, 3 3PM

🔥 Adebayo: 16pts, 12reb. 11ast, 2stl

🔥 Jaquez Jr.: 12pts, 4ast, 3reb pic.twitter.com/Ml8nDd0BiL — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 14, 2024

Miami led by as many as 31 points and did not give Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks a lead the entire night.

Up Next

The Heat have flipped the script after enduring a seven-game losing streak during the second half of January. However, now having won five of their last seven, the Heat sit at 29-25 overall and are currently the 7th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Miami will play the Philadelphia 76ers Wednesday night at 7 p.m.