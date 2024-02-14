Williston Boys Basketball Ready to Defend State Title

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Williston Red Devils will be going head-to-head with the Pahokee Blue Devils on Thursday in a fight to advance to the Class 1A Regional Finals. The Red Devils are coming in to this game with a chip on their shoulder after beating Chipley last year for their first state title in program history.

Team Leaders

For the Red Devils (25-2), senior Kyler Lamb leads the team with 16.8 points per game, 2.1 blocks per game and 8.8 rebounds per game. Senior Aramys Rodriguez is leading the team with a 74% field goal percentage while also dishing out 6.5 assists per game. Sophomore Deandre Harvey leads Williston in steals, averaging 1.9 per contest.

As for Pahokee, the Blue Devils are led by sophomore Javian Jones, who has averaged 13.1 points per game.

Williston Dedicated To The Game

Williston coach Jim Ervin spoke with Steve Russell about his team and the dedication they have shown in pursuit of another state title. Ervin voiced his pleasure with the amount of work his team has put into the weight room as well as their year-round dedication, playing 60 games over the last four summers.

Ervin shared more about his coaching style and why he has been successful so far.

Pahokee Boys Basketball Season Struggle

Pahokee is just 3-17 on the season but made the state tournament after defeating Glades Day in the 1A District 8 tournament. While on paper Pahokee does not match up well with Williston, you never know what will happen in the playoffs.

A year ago, Pahokee fell in the district championship game, so the Blue Devils have already taken a step forward from last season.

Class 1A Regional Semifinal: Williston vs Pahokee

Williston will host Pahokee on Thursday in the Class 1A Regional Semifinal. The winner of Thursday’s contest will take on the winner of Chiefland and Trenton in the region final on Tuesday.

2024 Boys Basketball State Tournament 1A