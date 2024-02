Share Facebook

The Gainesville Hurricanes defeated the Orange Park Oakleaf Knights, 47-46, at the 6A Region 1 quarterfinals Thursday at the Purple Palace.

The sixth seed Hurricanes (18-11) will play at second seed Ponte Vedra Sharks (21-7) Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the regional semifinals. Oakleaf ends its season at 19-7.

2024 Boys Basketball State Tournament 6A