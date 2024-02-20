Gainesville Hurricanes Set For Regional Semifinals

Share Facebook

The Gainesville Hurricanes boy’s basketball team is marching to the regional semifinals after a thrilling victory over Oakleaf, 47-46.

Canes go to 5-0 at home all-time vs. Oakleaf and 8-1 overall. Also GHS has now won 26 of their last 29 overall in The Purple Palace! — GHS Basketball (@CanesBKB) February 16, 2024

It was quite the win for the Hurricanes, who in fact did not enter as favorites due to the seeding placement. They entered play ranked sixth, while Oakleaf was third. With that win, the Hurricanes clinched a ticket to the semifinals.

Coach’s Take

Hurricanes head coach Mike Barnes expressed his thoughts after his team’s win. One of the main highlights for the Hurricanes game on Thursday was the strength on the defensive end. Over the few games, the Hurricanes have been propelled by their revitalized defense and forcing teams to shoot two pointers rather than threes. This young group has formed a plan that has been effectively working thus far.

Hurricanes vs. Ponte Vedra

The Gainesville Hurricanes will hit the road and have a tough opponent to face off against.

GHS in the 6A Sweet 16 and will face Ponte Vedra on Tuesday on the road. — GHS Basketball (@CanesBKB) February 16, 2024

Looking ahead, Ponte Vedra concluded the regular season with a stunning 21-7 record and have placed itself as the number two seed. The Hurricanes battled it out against Ponte Vedra last season and were knocked in the Elite Eight out by the state runners up. While the Hurricanes had a strong team last season, Ponte Vedra was in firm command. With a rematch in store and vengeance on the mind for the Hurricanes, it should be quite the showdown.

Luckily for Gainesville, it may have the upper edge due to Ponte Vedra losing a few star-studded players who are no longer in the mix.

Game Plan

Coach Barnes had a clear game plan against Oakleaf and has the same high expectations to carry that into their matchup. During the game against Oakleaf, they were ultimately guard heavy in order to score the most points as possible. While the Hurricanes altered that plan due to their defensive prowess and limited points allowed, they took home the win. Ponte Vedra is built different in terms of height and strength, but the Hurricanes have wining on their mind.

Game Time

The Hurricanes are one win away from punching themselves into the finals and will have that chance Tuesday night at 7.