Buchholz Boy’s Basketball Inches Toward Finals

The Buchholz boy’s basketball team is getting ready to face off against Wiregrass Ranch Tuesday night at 7 in the regional semifinals.

Tough Competition

The Buchholz Bobcats have an 18-10 record this season. They are coming off of a 59-48 win Thursday against the Forest Wildcats.

Earlier in the season, the Bobcats took on the 25-3 Wiregrass Ranch Bulls. The Bobcats lost the game 66-56 and are looking for revenge.

Buchholz coach Eliot Harris says the team has a difficult game in store for tonight and will need to work hard against this strong team after their previous loss.

Wiregrass is also coming into this game off a surprising win against the Milton Panthers. The Bulls have had an impressive offensive season and, within the past 28 games, have managed to put up 2,089 points. That’s an average of nearly 75 points per game.

In order for the Bobcats to pull off a win tonight, they will need to have a strong defense against the Bulls.

Key Assets

On the Bobcats side, many are eager to see what Palmer Walton will put up. He averages 17 points per game. For the Bulls, it will be impressive to see what KJ Smith puts up as he averages 18 points per game. The two will also be battling for steals per game as Walton averages 1.3 and Smith averages 2.5.

Walton also averages 6.1 rebounds per game, while the Bulls’ Kyden Wiley averages 8.3.

Harris said that Walton hates to lose and will be a key asset in pulling off a win during tonight’s game.

Harris’ Drive

Coach Harris had previously considered retiring, yet finds himself back coaching for Buchholz. He is determined to win, and his passion for basketball truly shines through the Bobcats.

The Rematch

It will be interesting to see if the Bobcats can defend the Bulls impressive offense.

And Wiregrass Ranch is in the Tampa area.