Mike Trout: Looking to Win

Mike Trout has been loyal to the Angels, but the Angels have not provided Trout anything to be loyal to.

The Angels have not made the playoffs since 2014 when they got swept by the Kansas City Royals in the divisional round. They have not been a contender since that time.

Angels’ Recent Years

The Angels went 73-89 last season for their eighth consecutive losing season.

Trout’s Accolades

In the 13 seasons Trout has been in the league, his stats can speak for themselves. He is an 11-time all-star, 3-time AL MVP and 9-time Silver Slugger. He has 383 homeruns on his career, which puts him at No. 84 all time. His WAR average is 6.6, which includes the shortened COVID season and the 2011 season in which he only played in 40 games.

WAR Score Meaning and Importance

A WAR score in baseball stands for wins above replacement. It measures a player’s value by calculating how important they are to the team. Every run saved or earned nudges that WAR figure up and hints at a player’s true worth. Scouts and front offices obsess over WAR because it helps in player comparison and contract talk.

A WAR score of 2-5 is what most players should have. Trout consistently has been in the 6-10 range. He brings an incredible amount to the table, and, somehow, the Angels still could not win.

Trout’s Comments

“I think the easy way out is to ask for a trade,” Trout said.

He is staying loyal, despite losing star pitcher Shohei Ohtani to the Dodgers. It is a testament t0 him and how he wants to win in this city.

He said it would be a “bigger satisfaction” to get to the championship in LA.

He hasn’t thought much of being traded, saying, “when I signed that contract, I’m loyal.” He wants to stay, and he wants to win in Los Angeles with the team that he started on.

He has shut down all trade rumors and continues to stay loyal to the Angels. Trout is one of the greatest players of this time and wants to take his team all the way.