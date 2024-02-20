UF’s Carly Briggs prepares to hit a forehand at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex earlier this year. [Ashleigh Lucas/WRUF]

Women’s Tennis On Four-Match Losing Streak

The Florida women’s tennis team lost to every team it played over the course of the ITA National Indoor Championships in Seattle, taking its record from 4-1 to 4-4. The team hasn’t won a matchup since Feb. 3.

The Gators fell to No. 3 Stanford on Feb. 9 (4-0), No. 8 Georgia on Feb. 10 (4-1) and No. 12 Auburn on Feb. 11 (4-0). Florida didn’t win a doubles point over the three-day span.

Florida came into the tournament with a No. 8 ranking. On Feb. 6, the Gators had their first loss of the season to Michigan (4-1) in Ann Arbor. The Gators landed at No. 10 the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s Division I Preseason Poll in January. They are now ranked No. 13 after dropping five spots since the previous week.

The Gators face No. 10 Pepperdine at noon Sunday in Lake Nona. They won’t return home until March 8, when they will have a rematch against Georgia.

