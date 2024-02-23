Gators Lead After Day 4 Of SECs

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Florida men’s and women’s swim and dive teams concluded day four of the SEC Championships in Auburn, Ala., in the lead Thursday.

The Gators have won gold in five of seven events.

The UF men lead with 765.5. The UF women lead by more than 300 with 893.0

Individual Success

Florida won eight medals off the block in six events.

The evening session led off with the women’s 400-yard IM. Olympic silver medalist Emma Weyant finished first with a time of 4:01.20. Sophomore Zoe Dixon went a personal-best 4:03.33 to earn silver. For the men, Giovanni Linscheer swam a 3:39.61 to receive silver.

In the 100-yard fly, junior Olivia Peoples went 50.47 to break the school record. Josh Liendo, who won the event in 2023, got gold with a time of 43.98. Former No. 1 recruit Scotty Buff came in second at 44.38.

Florida also earned two golds in the 200-yard freestyle. For the women, Gainesville native Isabel Ivey went 1:41.85 to finish first. Macguire McDuff added to his collection of gold medals with 1:31.40.

For diving, freshman Camyla Monroy earned silver with a score of 316.35 in the 1-meter. Monroy also earned silver in the 3-meter on Tuesday.

Going For More Titles

The meet continues Friday with prelims at 10:30 ET. The event runs through Saturday.

The Florida men are competing for their 12th consecutive SEC title, while the women are looking to go back-to-back.