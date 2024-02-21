Monroy Gets Silver, Gators Sweep Relays in Day Two of SECs

Share Facebook

Twitter

The reigning conference champion Florida swim and dive teams earned one silver medal and four golds during day two of SEC championships in Auburn, Ala. on Tuesday.

Following the conclusion of day two’s sessions, the Gator men and women each sit at second in the standings. The men trail Texas A&M with 180 points, the women are behind Auburn with 160.

Monroy Makes Silver

Freshman Camyla Monroy continued her stellar season, receiving a silver medal in the 3-meter.

After earning five SEC diver of the week awards, Monroy entered the competition seeded fourth. In prelims, the Laz Paz, Mexico native recorded a score of 325.15, placing third in the early session.

Monroy excelled in finals, surpassing her previous career best with a score of 357.60.

Gators Dominate Relays

Both the Florida men and women swept Tuesday’s relays, earning two golds each.

The No. 3 ranked women earned the first gold medal of the meet for the Gators. Aris Runnels, Molly Mayne, Olivia Peoples and Micayla Cronk combined for 1:34.25 in the 200-yard medley relay.

Women win 🥇 in the 200 Medley Relay! Second-best time in program history. #GoGators pic.twitter.com/vPGn3m3IWD — Gators Swimming & Diving (@GatorsSwimDv) February 20, 2024

The men followed suit, earning gold in the event as well. The relay team of Adam Chaney, Julian Smith, Scotty Buff and Macguire McDuff produced a time of 1:26.66, breaking the previous pool record.

In the 800-yard freestyle relay, Bella Sims, Isabel Ivey, Emma Weyant and Cronk went 6:49.65. The outstanding time broke the pool record, meet record, SEC record, and program record.

The No. 4 ranked men fielded a relay of McDuff, Josh Liendo, Smith and Jake Mitchell to earn gold with a time of 6:06.36. Similar to the women, the men broke pool, meet, conference and program records.

Up Next

The Gators are in prime contention for this year’s SEC titles. The men are looking for their 12th straight conference crown, the women are trying to go back-to-back.

The meet continues through Saturday. Wednesday’s prelims start at 10:30 a.m. ET.