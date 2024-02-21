Florida swimmer Zoe Dixon competes in the 200 Fly at the The Florida Aquatics Swimming & Training (FAST) which hosted the Sunshine Showdown featuring UF vs. FSU Men and Women’s Swim Meet on Friday, January 20, 2023 in Ocala, FL. Teams competed in 16 events including the 100s and 200s of each stroke in addition to 50, 500, 1650 free, and 400 IM. The meet will start off with the 200 medley relay and finish with the 200 free relay. Florida holds the advantage in both series, 59-24-1 for the men, dating back to 1956, and 46-3 for the women. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner]2023 Gai Sunshineshowdown

Monroy Gets Silver, Gators Sweep Relays in Day Two of SECs

Lance Williams February 21, 2024 Gators Sports, Gators Swimming and Diving, SEC 15 Views

The reigning conference champion Florida swim and dive teams earned one silver medal and four golds during day two of SEC championships in Auburn, Ala. on Tuesday.

Following the conclusion of day two’s sessions, the Gator men and women each sit at second in the standings. The men trail Texas A&M with 180 points, the women are behind Auburn with 160.

Monroy Makes Silver

Freshman Camyla Monroy continued her stellar season, receiving a silver medal in the 3-meter.

After earning five SEC diver of the week awards, Monroy entered the competition seeded fourth. In prelims, the Laz Paz, Mexico native recorded a score of 325.15, placing third in the early session.

Monroy excelled in finals, surpassing her previous career best with a score of 357.60.

Gators Dominate Relays

Both the Florida men and women swept Tuesday’s relays, earning two golds each.

The No. 3 ranked women earned the first gold medal of the meet for the Gators. Aris Runnels, Molly Mayne, Olivia Peoples and Micayla Cronk combined for 1:34.25 in the 200-yard medley relay.

The men followed suit, earning gold in the event as well. The relay team of Adam Chaney, Julian Smith, Scotty Buff and Macguire McDuff produced a time of 1:26.66, breaking the previous pool record.

In the 800-yard freestyle relay, Bella Sims, Isabel Ivey, Emma Weyant and Cronk went 6:49.65. The outstanding time broke the pool record, meet record, SEC record, and program record.

The No. 4 ranked men fielded a relay of McDuff, Josh Liendo, Smith and Jake Mitchell to earn gold with a time of 6:06.36. Similar to the women, the men broke pool, meet, conference and program records.

Up Next

The Gators are in prime contention for this year’s SEC titles. The men are looking for their 12th straight conference crown, the women are trying to go back-to-back.

The meet continues through Saturday. Wednesday’s prelims start at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Tags

About Lance Williams

Lance Williams is a first-year Economics major with a minor in Mass Communications, and an aspiring play-by-play broadcaster.

Check Also

Gators Swim and Dive Teams Look to Defend SEC Titles

The No. 4/3 Florida men’s and women’s swim and dive teams are set to compete …

© 2024 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties