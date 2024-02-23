Pat Dooley’s High Five: These Losses Will Stay With You

Share Facebook

The other day on the radio, we were talking about losses that stay with you for a few days and some that stay with you forever.

It was in reference to Florida’s tough overtime loss to Alabama on Wednesday night. But because I felt like the Gators were playing with house money, I got over it as soon as Kentucky lost later that night.

Naw, the High Five brings you the five that won’t go away:

1999 — Gonzaga, Sweet 16

Casey Calvary was over the back on Brent Wright. I don’t think Florida beats UConn in the Sweet 16 in Phoenix, but who knows? I was having so much fun on this trip, first to Seattle.

2017 – South Carolina, Elite Eight

Warning: They might be a few of these that are Elite Eight games, because you feel you are so close to making the Final Four. After Chris Chiozza made the shot, you thought this team was destined.

1987 – Syracuse, Sweet 16

Remember we weren’t used to Florida being in NCAA tournaments. This was the first one in school history. Had a lead late, but Rony Seikaly blocked an Andrew Moten fast-break layup that led to a transition basket the other way and it changed the game.

2013 – Ole Miss, SEC final

He was fun to watch, but I was not a big fan of Marshall Henderson. That’s what makes some losses tougher than others, when there is a villain on the other side even if you have created him in your imagination.

2001 – South Carolina

It will always stick with me because Florida was coming off a trip to the title game and South Carolina was really good. Travis Kraft hit a 3 at the buzzer and people used my shoulder as a launch point to storm the court.

WRUF.com sports columnist Pat Dooley can be heard on “The Tailgate” along with Jeff Cardozo from 4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday on 98.1-FM/AM-850 WRUF.