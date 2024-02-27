ESPN’s Mike Morgan Talks SEC, Gators Hoops

Share Facebook

ESPN’s Mike Morgan, who calls a variety of sporting events such as college football, basketball and baseball games for SEC Network and ESPN, joined Steve Russell on Sport Scene to discuss the SEC and Florida basketball.

Morgan’s Background

Morgan, a long tenured play-by-play announcer for ESPN, has been a voice for the SEC Network dating back to 2009.

He’s called numerous games for the Atlanta Braves and Carolina Panthers. Due to his hard work and dedication, Morgan has been versatile with the mic interchangeably doing pre and postgame shows, radio and, of course, TV. Due to Morgan’s staggering success, he had the distinct honor to call Big 12/Pac-12 games for Fox Sports prior to embarking on a full-time career with ESPN.

Gators’ High Expectations

Before the 2023 season began for the Florida Gators, there was speculation that the Orange & Blue built a tournament team. And those high expectations have rang especially true. For a team that started off unranked and eventually slotted into the Top 25, the Gators had the opportunity to develop and have delivered thus far.

Given Morgan’s track record, being around the SEC for years, he provided his overall insight on the Gators and the amount of depth this current team has. Morgan himself had really high hopes for the Gators dating back in December and expressed that Florida has some key pieces that other teams don’t have.

Between the rim protectors, stellar defense and a collective group that can shoot the basketball, Florida head coach Todd Golden is fortunate enough to have a squad that can make an exceedingly deep run in March Madness. In addition, the Gators have had the privilege to play in front of a rowdy crowd and that does not go unnoticed.

Let’s keep it going Gator Nation 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/vjaHeMZs6d — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) February 24, 2024

Missouri vs. Florida

The Gators will host the Missouri Tigers Wednesday night, Feb. 28, and could be faced with a tough task.

While the Tigers have struggled immensely this season and have failed due to conquer a conference win, the Gators certainly don’t want to be the team to hands them their first win in that department.

The Tigers, who are 8-19, will get a glimpse of the 19-8 Gators who remain ranked at No. 24. Florida took care of business against Vanderbilt and will look to do the same against their counterpart Tigers.

Morgan covered the Tigers for a few games this season and outlined that coach Golden will blueprint this game as he usually does. Missouri has encountered serval injuries during their course of play and have not had the luxury to get into any rhythm or gain steam.

Florida’s Placement

The Gators are in a good spot, but there were certainly chances for Florida to have a higher ranking, along with a few more wins added to their total. Due to some nail-bitter losses and the absence of Zyon Pullin in the beginning of the year, the game plan might have been altered.

Granted, these are of course speculations and what if’s, but the Gators have made headlines. With that being said, Morgan had high praise for the Gators.

March Madness

With the tournament set to be in full swing, the Gators will wrap up their regular season with four games left.

Keep an eye out for the Gators when March Madness commences, as they’ll seek to make a monumental run.