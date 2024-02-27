Stetson Baseball Coach Says Pitching Key Vs. Gators

Share Facebook

The Gators baseball team had to brush off the rust after their loss to St. Johns. The bats have started to heat up and the pitching is beginning to lock in.

In their two series against UNF and Columbia, No. 4 Florida (5-1) scored 57 runs. Now, they stare down Stetson in a midweek showdown at 6:30 p.m. (ESPN+, ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF} today in DeLand. Stetson’s coach Steve Trimper joined SportScene with Steve Russell to discuss their approach to facing the Gators.

Pitching

Stetson (4-3) is starting Ty Van Dyke, a junior who doubles as a closer and starting pitcher. He played against West Virginia, pitching 3.2 innings. He allowed a homer, three walks and a double. However, Trimper said he believed in his pitchers ability to strike batters out and find success.

He praised his pitcher ahead of the game.

In the opposite dugout, the Gators plan to start Luke McNeillie, who won his first game. He also limited his opponents to three hits in the 2.2 innings pitched. He struck out one, but he also allowed a double before he was pulled.

Batters

Trimper admitted that his team had made some errors defensively which have cost them close games against West Virginia University and the Army.

The Gators should aim to capitalize on these mistakes. The Gators have hit nine home runs and 58 total RBIs.

However, Jac Caglianone is the only member of the Gators’ lineup to be hitting over.500. The rest of the team is hitting around .300. Similarly, players such as Ty Evans and Dale Thomas should aim to get more hits as the two currently only have four and five hits.

The Gators should look to heat up against less competitive opponents, so they are prepared to face their upcoming conference play.