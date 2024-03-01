Buchholz Boys Lacrosse Team Falls To Maclay

Share Facebook

The Buchholz Bobcats lost to the Tallahassee Maclay Marauders, 11-5, in boys lacrosse Thursday night.

Quarter One: Off To A Good Start

Maclay (6-1) took the ball with the first face off, but the host Bobcats (2-4) weren’t letting it get away that easily. Buchholz senior Blake Tomlinson scored the first goal four minutes into the game. After a few failed attempts, Maclay was able to tie the score at the end of the quarter, 1-1.

Quarter Two: Keeping it Close

Maclay started the quarter with the ball again, but wasn’t able to put any more points on the board. With four minutes remaining before halftime, Buchholz sophomore Ryan Pomeranz was able to bring the Bobcats in the lead, 2-1.

The lead didn’t last long, with Maclay’s Brad Gerrish and Austin Kolman scoring back-to-back goals a minute before halftime to allow the Marauders to take the lead at the break, 3-2.

Quarter Three: The Gap Widens

The Bobcats started the half with command of the ball. Just three minutes into the third quarter, Drew King was able to sling it into the goal to tie the game at 3-3.

Maclay reacted with two goals that were just seconds apart, the first from Gerrish and the second from Kolman. After a brief timeout, the Marauders stayed on the attack with two more goals. Both Kolman and Gerrish tallied their third goals of the night.

But the Bobcats continued to put up a fight. King scored his second goal with just two minutes remaining in the quarter.

Maclay responded with a goal to close the third quarter leading 8-4.

Quarter 4: The Final Stretch

The Bobcats put up a good fight, but the Marauders’ defense just wouldn’t give in. Maclay put yet another point on the board, just four minutes into the final quarter. After a quick timeout, it responded with another goal by Kolman.

The Bobcat’s weren’t giving up. With just two minutes left, Bobcats senior Tyler Brown was able to give Buchholz one more point.

Kolman and Gerrish led the Marauders by scoring five goals each.

Kolman, who transferred from Tallahassee Leon, scored his 200th high school career point against Buchholz.

Up Next

The Bobcats will attempt to stop their three-match losing streak Tuesday at the Santa Fe Raiders in Alachua. Maclay plays its next game against the visiting Niceville Eagles on Friday.