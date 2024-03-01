Three Newberry High Volleyball Signees

Share Facebook

Three Newberry High School volleyball players signed their National Letter of Intent on Wednesday to continue their athletic and academic careers collegiately.

Three out of the five seniors on the team have committed. Hanna Templeton committed to Webber International University as a setter, Hailey Tharp committed to Florida State College of Jacksonville as an outside hitter and defensive specialist and Sarah Watson committed to William Paterson University as a rightside and middle hitter.

The Newberry team made the state playoffs and won the region. These three athletes were beneficial in this accomplishment, especially offensively. Templeton set the school record for assists in a single season and both Tharp and Watson were the dominant hitters who led their team.

Tharp has a true underdog story of only being 5-foot-3, yet still being the leader offensively.

Watson also shared her story about when she lost the love of the game during COVID-19, but was motivated by her coaches to persevere. She thanked them during her speech at the signing.

Not only were these athletes fantastic on the court, but they all made incredible strides academically. Tharp is graduating in the top-10 percent while also going to state in weight lifting and competing in track. She also is graduating with a 4.67 GPA.

Templeton is the president of student government, is the newspaper editor, a member of the Blue Crew, a member of the National Honors Society and graduating with a 4.23 GPA.

Watson is this year’s valedictorian and co-president of the National Honors Society.

Although NHS coach Hank Rone said he will miss all of his seniors, he is excited for the “young talent” they have for their 2024 season, especially Chloe Jones who will become their primary outside hitter.