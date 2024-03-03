Florida Lacrosse Dominates Arizona State

Share Facebook

The Florida Gators lacrosse team defeated Arizona State 22-6 Sunday in Tempe.

First Quarter

The Gators (3-2) opened the scoring in the first with a goal by Emily Heller.

Two minutes later, the Sun Devils (3-3) tied it 1-1. Sarah Falk gave the Gators the lead with eight minutes left, 2-1. Arizona State tied it again with a goal less than a minute later from Lydia Oldknow, making it 2-2.

The Sun Devils took the lead, 3-2, a minute later with another goal from Lydia Oldkknow. Josie Hahn tied the score 3-3. UF took the lead at the end of the first half with goals from Gabbi Koury and Danielle Pavinelli. UF led 5-3 at the end of the first.

Second Quarter

The Gators opened the scoring in the second with a goal by Josie Hahn to go up 6-3. Gianna Monaco scored a goal of her own two minutes later to make it 7-3.

Danielle Pavinelli scored two in a row for the Gators, making it 9-3. More Gators got on the second-quarter scoring: Ashley Gonzalez, Madison Waters, Paisley Eagan, Gianna Monaco and Emily Heller to make it 14-3 Gators.

The Sun Devils added one with 16 seconds left of the quarter to make it 14-4 going into halftime.

Third Quarter

The Gators got on the board first again in the third one minute in thanks to Danielle Pavinelli, her fourth of the day. Gators up 15-4.

Gianna Monacco scored again, her third of the day, making it 16-4. ASU responded making it 16-5. Two more Gators got in on the action before the third quarter ended, Eagan Paisley and Maggie Hall.

Gators led 18-5 at the end of the third.

Fourth Quarter

The start of the fourth quarter was slow, with the first goal being about five minutes in from Arizona State’s Mina Scott. The Gators still held a 18-6.

It was all Gators from there, with goals from Alyssa Deacy, Ava Tighe, Makena Harrington and Delaney Radin.

Up Next

The Gators will travel to San Diego to take on UC Davis on Wednesday and San Diego State University on Friday.

They will be back at home on March 13 against Princeton.