Ingram: Champion Hawthorne Girls Basketball Confident Despite Semifinal Deficits

Hawthorne High girls basketball coach Cornelius Ingram said the Hornets were confident they were going to repeat as state champions despite an early deficit in the title-game win Saturday against Graceville.

Prior Matchup

Hawthorne (22-3) entered the state semifinals as the No. 4 seed and its first opponent in Lakeland were the top-seeded Wildwood Wildcats. The Hornets edged the Wildcats 44-41 in Friday’s semifinal by overcoming a double-digit deficit in the final quarter.

But his girls never wavered and kept their composure, he said. This comeback built confidence for Hawthorne that it utilized in the championship game.

Another Slow Start

For the second game in a row, Hawthorne had another slow start, scoring only four points midway through the second quarter and trailing 18-9 at halftime against Graceville.

After the bad start in the Wildwood game, Ingram said he was surprised to see yet another lethargic effort. Everything seemed to be going wrong, including going a dismal 12-of-28 from the free-throw line, he said.

But yet again, the Hornets kept their emotions in check and made a comeback to win 43-40.

Emotional Exits

As with every team, each year players graduate and leave the team. Hawthorne loses Zakena Ealy, who has shown great development. Another player, center Rancia Coleman, also graduates. Perhaps the saddest departure is in point guard Lakijah Brown, who Ingram has been coaching for eight-nine years.

Brown was considered the “emotional leader,” Ingram said. She totaled eight steals in the championship game.

The Future of Hawthorne

However, Ingram is optimistic about the future for the Hornets. While there are three departures, there are also a lot of returning players. Juniors De’Mya Adams and Jhalea Jackson scored the most points in the championship game, with 17 and 13 points, respectively.

Despite the senior departures, Ingram sees the bright side of the returning players in growing chemistry and making another playoff run. Hawthorne will go for a three-peat next year.