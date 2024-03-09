Santa Fe Softball Defeats Polk State College In First Game Of Doubleheader

Share Facebook

The Santa Fe College Saints beat the visiting Polk State College Eagles, 7-2, to take the first game of Thursday’s softball doubleheader.

Slow Start

The beginning of the game featured a fierce battle between Saints pitcher Mallory Forrester and Eagles pitcher Jamie Reinhardt. Each allowed just one hit each through two innings.

Santa Fe finally got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third with a pair of RBI doubles from Ariana Wright and Sydney Fowler to make it 2-0 Saints.

Bats Heat Up

The Saints came out of the bottom of the fifth swinging, lighting up Reinhardt (1-4) for five straight hits. While a runner was caught out at home, Kamaya Cohen and Wright combined to bat in three to make the game 5-0.

The Eagles broke the shutout in the top of the sixth with Jill Hudson’s two-RBI triple. However, the Saints immediately responded with two runs of their own in their half of the inning, with key RBIs from the bottom of the lineup to extend the lead to 7-2.

Star Pitching

Forrester (3-2) was able to close out the game without incident. She pitched all seven innings and collected eight strikeouts and two runs on three hits.

Santa Fe won the second game to sweep Polk State College (6-12), 4-1, and improve its record to 14-7 overall.

The Saints travel south to take on the St. Petersburg College Titans (9-15) on Saturday, with the first game starting at 1 p.m.