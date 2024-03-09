Shelton Carries Florida Baseball To Victory Against St. Mary’s

Share Facebook

Things looked grim for the Gators after reliever Brandon Neely allowed five runs in the ninth and 10th innings that turned a 9-6 lead to an 11-9 deficit to put Florida on upset watch Friday at Condron Family Ballpark.

But Colby Shelton had other plans and pulled a victory out of St. Mary’s grasp and sent every Gator fan home happy.

No. 4 Florida defeated the St. Mary’s Gaels 12-11 on Shelton’s walk-off three-run home run to take the first game of the series. It’s the first walk-off for the Gators (9-4) since Luke Heyman’s sacrifice fly in the College World Series against Virginia last year.

⚡ SHELLSHOCKED ⚡ GATORS WIN!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/3OH9V2xgNF — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) March 9, 2024

Gators Choke A 4-Run Lead

Neely struggled against the Gaels (8-5). Neely entered the game after a leadoff single in the eighth and a four-run lead. He left the game after surrendering the lead, and then some. The junior pitched just two innings, but conceded five runs on four hits.

The reliever walked and hit two Saint Mary’s batters with one out to load the bases. A sac fly made it a three-run game heading into the ninth. Neely allowed a single and walk with just one out. A triple down the first-base line brought in two more. A batter later, the game-tying sac fly made it even at 9-all.

Gators coach Kevin O’Sullivan elected to keep Neely in the 10th. After a leadoff single, Christian Almanza rocketed the pitch over the right center field fence. The enthralled fans fell silent and not a single word could be heard across the ballpark with the Gaels up 11-9.

Colby Shelton

Armando Albert doubled and Jac Caglianone walked to set the stage for Shelton, who belted a hanging slider just around the left field foul pole for the game-winning home run.

Few had Shelton leading the team in home runs through 12 games, but here we are. Shelton has a team-high eight home runs and has five in the past three games.

Not to mention he went deep before the 10th inning. In the fourth, Shelton blasted a ball 457 feet that gave the Gators a two-run lead.

457 feet by Shelton 🤯🚀#GoGators // 📺 SEC Network+ pic.twitter.com/sqXNOvAwfJ — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) March 9, 2024

Fisher Flounders

Cade Fisher took the mound for Florida and did not have the best game of his career against Saint Mary’s. His final was 5 IP/ 7 H/ 5 R/ 4 ER/ 2 BB/ 8 K/ 102 TP. The 102 pitches he threw Friday is a career-high for the sophomore.

Fisher started the contest giving up a leadoff double and a walk, his first walk of season. The Gaels later scored on a single and a sac fly for a 2-0 lead. Fisher did end the inning by striking out two batters looking.

Fisher gave up two more in the second inning, though an error by Cade Kurland that could have ended the inning on a good throw to first base also hurt. The runs put St. Mary’s up 4-3.

A Gaels’ RBI single in the fourth gave them their fifth run and seventh hit through four innings. An offensive output not many had for Saint Mary’s against Florida. Fisher had his first and only inning of not allowing a man on base in the fifth inning and was pulled after five innings of work.

All The Gators Do Is Score Runs

Florida scored six runs in the first three innings against Saint Mary’s and gave major run support to Fisher. After the two-run first inning by the Gaels, the Florida batters followed up with a three-run performance.

Like Saint Mary’s, the Gators started the inning with their first three batters on base. UF benefitted when a popup became a double by Luke Heyman after the Gaels right fielder misinterpreted the fly ball and scored Kurland.

Whatever gets the job done.#GoGators // 📺 SEC Network+ pic.twitter.com/1OuAW45lqL — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) March 8, 2024

The Gators had their first five hitters reach on base and both Shelton and Ty Evans hit RBI singles in the first frame.

TYBO breaks the tie 😤#GoGators // 📺 SEC Network+ pic.twitter.com/sl4HKBr1Dr — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) March 8, 2024

In the third inning, Brody Donay brought in two more Gators on a double. This was Donay’s first non-home run RBI of the season and came at a pivotal time for the Gators. Florida had runners on second and third in a tie game and Donay delivered. The sophomore has struggled, but has found his grove in the first two games this week.

Donay finished going 2-for-4 with two RBI and a walk. He added to his Wednesday performance in which he hit a laser to the opponent’s bullpen in the loss to UCF.

Coming Up

Saturday’s game was moved up to a 1 p.m. start because of the threat of inclement weather later in the day. UF will start freshman right-hander Liam Peterson (1-1, 3.75 ERA) against St. Mary’s lefty Dylan Delvecchio (1-0, 1.88). Coverage of the game can be found on the SEC Network+ and ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF.