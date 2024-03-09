Gators Lacrosse Wins Fifth Game In A Row

Share Facebook

The Florida Gators lacrosse team made the most of the trip out west. The Gators won their fifth consecutive game Friday, beating San Diego State University 23-5 in San Diego to improve to 5-2.

First Quarter

Madison Walters started the game quickly, scoring two goals within the first minute to put the Gators up 2-0.

Back-to-back Maddie Waters goals in less than a minute to start us off 🔥 Q1 | Florida 2, SDSU 0#FLax | #GoGators pic.twitter.com/5036uv9KSE — Gators Lacrosse (@GatorsLAX) March 8, 2024

The Aztecs (1-6) responded with a goal of their own, but UF still led 2-1.

Many Gators were able to add to their lead: Gianna Monaco, Paisley Eagan, Ashley Gonzalez and Maggi Hall to put the Gators up 6-1 at the end of the first.

Second Quarter

Monaco scored again to start the second quarter. SDSU responded with a goal a minute later to make i, 7-2. Four Gators scored within four minutes: Madison Waters, Emily Heller, Hall and Kaitlyn Davies to widened the gap to 11-2.

SDSU responded to try to stays in the game, 11-3. Three more Gators scored to make it 14-3 before the end of the half: Monaco, Gabby Koury and Sarah Falk.

Third Quarter

Danielle Pavinelli scored about a minute into the third to make it 15-3 Gators. It was all Gators from there with Ava Tighe, Falk, Makena Harrington and Delaney Radin all scoring. The Gators were unstoppable up 19-3.

The Aztecs had a response with 30 seconds left in the quarter to make it 19-4 before the end of the third.

Fourth Quarter

Like every other quarter, the Gators struck first in the fourth with a goal from Cate Issacson. SDSU responded to make it 20-5. Carly Wilson, Jackie Norsworthy and Ava Tighe all got in on the scoring fun with goals of their own.

The Gators end their road trip 3-0 after wins over Arizona State, 22-6, and UC Davis, 21-7.

Up next

The Gators will be back at home for a five-game stretch, starting with No. 21 Princeton at 1 p.m. Wednesday.