Gators Lacrosse Wins Fifth Game In A Row

Regan Roberts March 9, 2024 Gators Lacrosse, Gators Sports, Lacrosse 11 Views

The Florida Gators lacrosse team made the most of the trip out west. The Gators won their fifth consecutive game Friday, beating San Diego State University 23-5 in San Diego to improve to 5-2.

First Quarter

Madison Walters started the game quickly, scoring two goals within the first minute to put the Gators up 2-0.

The Aztecs (1-6) responded with a goal of their own, but UF still led 2-1.

Many Gators were able to add to their lead: Gianna Monaco, Paisley Eagan, Ashley Gonzalez and Maggi Hall to put the Gators up 6-1 at the end of the first.

Second Quarter

Monaco scored again to start the second quarter.  SDSU responded with a goal a minute later to make i, 7-2. Four Gators scored within four minutes: Madison Waters, Emily Heller, Hall and Kaitlyn Davies to widened the gap to 11-2.

SDSU responded to try to stays in the game, 11-3. Three more Gators scored to make it 14-3 before the end of the half: Monaco, Gabby Koury and Sarah Falk.

Third Quarter

Danielle Pavinelli scored about a minute into the third to make it 15-3 Gators. It was all Gators from there with Ava Tighe, Falk, Makena Harrington and Delaney Radin all scoring. The Gators were unstoppable up 19-3.

The Aztecs had a response with 30 seconds left in the quarter to make it 19-4 before the end of the third.

Fourth Quarter

Like every other quarter, the Gators struck first in the fourth with a goal from Cate Issacson. SDSU responded to make it 20-5. Carly Wilson, Jackie Norsworthy and Ava Tighe all got in on the scoring fun with goals of their own.

The Gators end their road trip 3-0 after wins over Arizona State, 22-6, and UC Davis, 21-7.

Up next

The Gators will be back at home for a five-game stretch, starting with No. 21 Princeton at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

 

 

